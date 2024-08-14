ACWA Power has a 49% equity stake in the project, with the rest being held by PLN subsidiary Indonesia Power

Jakarta, Indonesia: Saudi-listed ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company, leader in energy transition and first mover into green hydrogen, has announced the signing of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with state-owned electricity utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (PLN), for the Saguling Floating Solar PV Project in Indonesia.

Marking ACWA Power’s first floating solar PV project, the Saguling project will have a capacity of 60MW. ACWA Power has a 49% equity stake in the project, with the rest being held by Indonesia Power, a subsidiary of PLN. PLN serves as the offtake partner for these projects.

Thomas Brostrom, Chief Investment Officer of ACWA Power, added: “We’re thrilled to announce our PPA agreement for the Saguling floating solar project. This project is the first for ACWA Power in Indonesia and paves the way for the growth potential we see. This signing is a significant development in achieving our sustainability goals, aligning with our aim to lead in responsible investment.”

ACWA Power is expanding its footprint in Indonesia through strategic investments that contribute to economic growth and enable a sustainable future. Work is also underway on the country’s largest green hydrogen facility, also in collaboration with PLN: the Garuda Hidrogen Hijau (GH2) Project.

-Ends-

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 13 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 90 projects in operation, advanced development, or construction with an investment value of SAR 353.77 billion (USD 94.3 billion), and the capacity to generate 65.6 GW of power and manage 8.0 million m3/day of desalinated water per day. This energy and water is delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and Public-Private-Partnership models. Learn more: www.acwapower.com

About PLN

PT PLN (Persero) is an electricity state-owned company that continues to be committed and innovate in providing the best service for customers. PLN is carrying out the Transformation 2.0 agenda with the vision of becoming a Top 500 Global Company and becoming the number 1 choice for customers for Energy Solutions through business growth efforts, implementing end-to-end digitalization, carrying out the energy transition to support the achievement of Net Zero Emissions (NZE), as well as providing processes business with world-class human resources.

Media contacts:

Yahya Hamidaddin, Executive Director – PR, Media & Content – YHamidaddin@acwapower.com

Mohammed Al Hasan, Senior Manager – PR, Media & Content – Moalhasan@acwapower.com

Gregorius Adi Trianto, Executive Vice President – Corporate Communication and CSR – gregorius_adi@pln.co.id