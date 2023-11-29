Company signed hydrogen and power purchase agreements for the 3,000 tonne phase 1 of the project back in May 2023

Bukhara, Republic of Uzbekistan: Saudi-listed ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company, leader in energy transition and first mover into green hydrogen, has broken ground on the first phase of a 3,000 tonne-per-year green hydrogen project in Uzbekistan.

The project was inaugurated by Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, and His Excellency Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Investment, Saudi Arabia. The event was attended by the prime minister Mr. Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov, the Ministry of Finance, governor of Syrdarya region, and Uztransgaz Chairman, and Mr. Mohammad Abunayyan, Founder and Chairman, ACWA Power.

“We are honoured that the leadership of Uzbekistan has bestowed their trust in our capabilities to develop the country’s first green hydrogen project. This marks a significant milestone in the history of Uzbekistan's energy revolution, and ACWA Power is honoured to be leading the charge. I would like to extend my gratitude to all those who have contributed to the success of these projects and reaffirm our enduring commitment to continue our collaboration and investment in Uzbekistan's bright, sustainable future,” said Mohammad Abunayyan, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors, ACWA Power.

"We are witnessing the fruits of our collective labour, and it is a testament to the endless possibilities that emerge when vision meets determination. ACWA Power remains committed to driving sustainable development, creating jobs, and developing future talent as well as fostering long-term economic prosperity while prioritizing environmental stewardship.”

The project will be developed in two phases. The first phase, a 3,000 tonne green ammonia pilot project, is already underway following the signing of the hydrogen purchase and power purchase agreements in May 2023. Once the second phase is complete, 2.4 GW of wind energy will power the production of 500,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year.

When completed in full, this will be ACWA Power’s second utility-scale green hydrogen project after the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project in Saudi Arabia, which is a joint venture between ACWA Power, NEOM and Air Products.

Uzbekistan is ACWA Power's second-largest market in terms of investments, underscoring the company's long-standing commitment to the country with a portfolio including 12 projects, 11 of which are fully-renewable.

