Cairo: Administrative Capital for Urban Development signed an international memorandum of understanding with Dongba Town in the Chinese capital Beijing for the exchange of expertise, knowledge, modern technology, and management to serve the diplomatic district in the New Administrative Capital and the fourth embassy area in Beijing. This memorandum comes within the framework of expanding cooperation between Egypt and China, and enhancing bilateral relations in various fields. The memorandum was signed by Eng Khaled Abbas, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of ACUD, and Mr. Wen Xian, Head of Chaoyang District in Beijing City and member of the ruling Communist Party, along with an accompanying delegation, in addition to representatives of the Chinese Embassy in Cairo.

In this context, Eng Khaled Abbas emphasized the importance of this step, indicating that it reflects the desire for growing mutual cooperation and building fruitful cooperation for both sides. He also highlighted the significant experience gained by the company through the construction of the New Administrative Capital general and the diplomatic district in particular, expressing confidence that the memorandum of understanding will mark the beginning of sustainable cooperation between the parties.

Abbas added: "ACUD is committed to the highest quality standards in providing its services, whether in urban planning and development or project management. Quality is one of our top priorities, and we believe in the importance of joint work and international cooperation in achieving development and building a better future for communities."

Mr. Wen Xian, head of the Chinese delegation, expressed his happiness in signing this memorandum, confirming that what he witnessed in the New Administrative Capital exceeded his expectations in terms of various projects and modern infrastructure, and expressed his desire to benefit from the experiences gained by ACUD in developing the fourth embassy area in Beijing.

He also stated, "I am pleased to be in Egypt, the first Arab and African country to recognize the People's Republic of China and establish diplomatic relations in 1956. He also extended an invitation to Eng Khaled Abbas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACUD, and the accompanying delegation to visit China to start the necessary procedures to activate the memorandum of understanding and cooperation between the two sides."

It is worth mentioning that the memorandum of understanding aims to enhance mutual learning and expertise exchange, utilize the latest technologies in building embassy districts, improve environmental standards, exchange information and resources, work on joint research projects, and develop new technologies.

About Administrative Capital for Urban Development Company (ACUD):

Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) is an Egyptian joint-stock company established in April 2016, operating in the field of urban development. ACUD aims to implement, manage, and operate the New Administrative Capital project as one of Egypt's most important national and strategic projects. It is subject to Investment Law No. 8 of 1997, with a paid-up capital of EGP 44.6 billion. In 2022, the company achieved a total profit before taxes of EGP 19.8 billion and increased its assets value to EGP 255 billion.

Construction of the New Administrative Capital began at the end of 2016, with a total area of ​​about 230 thousand acres, located about 60 km east of Cairo and about 65 km west of Suez City. The New Administrative Capital is planned to accommodate up to 8.5 million inhabitants upon completion of all construction phases, aiming to alleviate congestion in Cairo and address rapid population growth. The project contributes significantly to the Egyptian economy by attracting investors and development companies, given the diverse investment opportunities provided by the city.

In 2023, the headquarters of the Cabinet, ministries, authorities, and government agencies were relocated. ACUD is also working to complete integrated construction works for embassy and consulate services, as well as the construction of some embassy buildings as ready-to-move-in models in the Diplomatic Quarter, one of the largest projects invested in by the company in the first phase of the New Administrative Capital. The New Administrative Capitalalso includes the Financial and Business District, which is one of the most important economic areas in the New Capital, housing the Central Bank headquarters and the Egyptian Stock Exchange, as well as regional offices and branches for major Egyptian and international companies and banks.

ACUD aims to manage the infrastructure and services in the New Administrative Capitalwith the latest technology, making it the first smart city in the Middle East. ACUD has signed several agreements with major interna new administrative capital tional companies to promote the concept of smart, sustainable cities in the capital.

ACUD's goal is to ensure that the New Administrative Capital is a distinguished city in every aspect, planned to be the first green, sustainable, and smart city, with each individual's share of green and open spaces exceeding 15m², higher than international standards for quality of life.

The New Administrative Capital includes the Green River, with a length of 10 km, considered the longest green axis in the world after its completion, covering an area of ​​1000 acres over a length of 35 km, including central, recreational, and botanical gardens.

The New Administrative Capital also includes the City of Arts and Culture, considered one of the most important integrated complexes and a cultural masterpiece presented by Egypt to humanity, in addition to the Knowledge City, a hub for technology and innovation in Egypt, and the Sports City, representing an unprecedented leap for Egyptian sports, given its capabilities and potential to host international sports tournaments.

The Administrative Capital is one of the fourth-generation cities based on the latest smart systems, with ACUD signing agreements with major global companies to enhance the concept of smart, sustainable cities in the capital. ACUD aims to manage the infrastructure and services in the New Administrative Capita lwith the latest technology, making it the first smart city in the Middle East."