Abu Dhabi, UAE: Q Mobility has announced the activation of the paid parking system in the outer areas of Al Shahamah, under the supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The initiative aims to increase the efficiency of parking space usage and facilitate access for residents and visitors to various facilities throughout the area.

Improving Parking Efficiency

Al Shahamah has been experiencing rapid urban and service growth, with the development of numerous schools, malls, and community facilities. This growing activity has made it an increasingly popular destination for both residents and visitors, which has led to increased traffic and road congestion, affecting the smooth access of vehicles to residential and commercial buildings.

This underscores the importance of organizing traffic and parking to create a more comfortable, safe and accessible urban environment for everyone. The initiative is part of Q Mobility’s ongoing commitment to enhancing road safety and adopting smart, sustainable mobility solutions.

The activation of the paid parking system primarily contributes to:

Regulating traffic flow within and around the area.

Improving access to residential and commercial facilities.

Providing a safer and more efficient experience for both residents and visitors.

System Coverage

The new parking system covers both New and Old Al Shahamah. A total of 3,704 paid parking spaces will be activated, including 40 spaces designated for People of Determination. Users can easily pay for parking through digital channels, such as the Darb and TAMM applications, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience.

Effective today 7 November 2025, the system will apply a fee of 2 AED per hour for standard parking spaces within the area.

Q Mobility is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions and future-ready urban infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. The company focuses on leveraging advanced technologies -including artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things - to enable more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable cities. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, Q Mobility is enhancing mobility experiences, optimizing urban services, and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global smart city. Committed to driving digital transformation in the transport sector, Q Mobility empowers communities with safer, smarter, and more effective mobility solution.