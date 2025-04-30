Doha, Qatar – ACS International School Doha, a leading IB World Continuum School in Qatar, is accepting applications for its Artemis Promise Scholarships. This initiative is designed to support students who are ready to lead, grow, and make a difference - students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership potential, and a strong sense of social responsibility.

The Artemis Promise Scholarship provides partial tuition awards of 25% or 50% to outstanding new students entering Grades 4 through 11.

To apply, students must complete an online application, submit academic records and references, and take age-appropriate assessments in English, math, and critical thinking.

The Artemis Promise Scholarship reflects Artemis Education’s mission to expand access to exceptional education while nurturing future-ready global citizens who are curious, compassionate, and committed to building a better world. In addition to financial support, recipients gain access to the full ACS Doha experience—including the International Baccalaureate Continuum, expert mentorship, and the Artemex Experience, which supports student growth through sports, the arts, innovation, and real-world learning opportunities.

ACS Doha offers a seamless IB World School experience—from the inquiry-based Primary Years Programme (PYP) that fosters curiosity and creativity, through the interdisciplinary Middle Years Programme (MYP), to the rigorous Diploma Programme (DP)—the most respected pre-university qualifications worldwide. This internationally recognized pathway prepares students for top global universities and long-term success.

“The Artemis Promise Scholarship is more than a financial award—it’s an invitation to join a dynamic learning community that values purpose, passion, and potential,” said Dr. NJ Winnard, Interim Head of School. “We are looking for students who are not only academically strong but also ready to step forward as leaders, collaborators, and changemakers in a global context.”

At ACS Doha, education extends far beyond the classroom. Through a supportive, globally minded environment and a forward-thinking approach to learning, students are encouraged to explore their passions, build resilience, and grow into thoughtful, engaged global citizens.

About ACS Doha:

At the very heart of ACS Doha is our warm, inclusive, welcoming community. It’s something our parents tell us they really value about our co-educational day school. Home to over 1000 students, aged 3 to 18, representing 70 nationalities, we have 200 expert faculty and staff. It’s this global outlook that informs our world-renowned curriculum, building on the very best of global and US education standards. It gives our students unprecedented flexibility to tailor their studies from a wide range of options and access to world-leading universities.

Established in Qatar since 2011, we opened our landmark new 60,000sqm campus in Al Kheesa in September 2020, to accommodate up to 2,500 students. ACS Doha is part of ACS International Schools, which was established in 1967 and also has three schools in the Greater London area, UK. ACS Doha is the only school in Qatar to offer both the College Board’s Advanced Placement Program (AP) as well as the International Baccalaureate Career Related Program (IBCP). We also offer the full range of International Baccalaureate programs: Primary Years Program (IBPYP), Middle Years Program (IBMYP), Diploma Program (IBDP). This is in addition to the US High School Diploma.

Our educational approach embraces the fact that every child comes to ACS Doha with his or her own hopes and aspirations. To meet these needs, we believe it is important to encourage the pursuit of academic endeavor within a caring environment that promotes each student’s ability and learning style.