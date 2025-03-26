DUBAI: Acorn Strategy, the award-winning integrated marketing and communications agency with offices across the UAE, Asia, Australia, and UK, is proud to announce the launch of a new four-year scholarship program in partnership with the Future Communicators Foundation (FCF) and Murdoch University Dubai.

The Acorn Strategy FCF Scholarship represents a US $10,000 commitment over four years, providing US $2,500 annually to one outstanding senior student in the School of Media and Communication at Murdoch University Dubai. The scholarship focuses on developing communication skills around critical sustainability challenges, with the inaugural 2025 theme addressing "Water Sustainability and Desalination in the Desert."

"As a communications agency deeply committed to both professional development and environmental stewardship in the region, we're excited to launch this scholarship program," said Kate Midttun, Founder and CEO of Acorn Strategy and Chairperson of the Middle East Public Relations Association (MERPA). "Water sustainability is a critical issue for the UAE's future, and we believe effective communication will play an essential role in addressing these challenges. This scholarship embodies our dedication to cultivating thoughtful, strategic communicators who can drive meaningful change."

Scholarship participants will create innovative campaign briefs, slide decks, and video pitches focused on raising awareness and motivating action around water conservation and sustainable desalination practices. The winner will receive not only financial support but also a valuable mentoring session with an Acorn Strategy senior executive.

"This partnership with Murdoch University Dubai and the Future Communicators Foundation aligns perfectly with our core values at Acorn Strategy," added Midttun. "We've always believed in the power of strategic communication to solve complex challenges, and we're proud to invest in developing talent that will shape the future of our industry and region."

Professor Peter Waring, Pro Vice Chancellor Transnational Education and Acting Dubai Dean at Murdoch University Dubai, expressed appreciation for the new partnership: "We are honoured that Acorn Strategy has chosen to invest in our students through this scholarship program. This collaboration will provide invaluable opportunities for our communication students to apply their skills to real-world sustainability challenges."

As part of this initiative, Kate Midttun has also been appointed as a Global Trustee of the Future Communicators Foundation, joining leaders from other prominent global agencies supporting similar scholarship programs worldwide. Acorn Strategy becomes the first agency in the Middle East to join this prestigious global initiative.

Applications for the scholarship are now open to eligible Murdoch University Dubai students, with submissions due by June 6th, 2025. The scholarship winner will be announced in July 2025.

About Acorn Strategy

Acorn Strategy is an award-winning marketing and communications agency, specialising in smarter, integrated strategies that deliver measurable results. With a global reach and offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Jakarta, Melbourne, and London, Acorn Strategy supports clients across diverse industries by blending insights, creativity, and precision. Founded in 2010, the agency leverages collective senior leadership experience and evidence-based methodologies to achieve outcomes that align directly with clients' business objectives. From integrated strategy and delivery to brand marketing communications, digital marketing, strategic communications, and marketing operations and advisory, Acorn Strategy connects the dots to drive impactful, end-to-end solutions for companies.

About Murdoch University Dubai

Murdoch University Dubai is a branch campus of Murdoch University, one of Australia's research-intensive universities based in Perth, Western Australia. Established in 2008, the campus is located at the Dubai Knowledge Park. Murdoch University Dubai has one of the leading Media and Communication schools in the region offering a highly rated Bachelor of Communication degree in Strategic Communication and Web Communication. Its students and alumni have won several industry awards and recognition over the years.

About the Future Communicators Foundation

The Future Communicators Foundation (FCF) provides aspiring young professionals with scholarships, learning opportunities, and outreach programs that foster communication skills around sustainability, climate and social justice. The FCF is an initiative of The PR Trust, a 501(c)(6) non-profit organisation that provides knowledge and networking opportunities, student scholarships and awards programs that elevate and empower aspiring professionals and young leaders in communications.