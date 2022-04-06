Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Acino, a leading provider of high-quality pharmaceutical products and services, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Alpha Pharma that will align with the aspirations of the Kingdom’s Health Sector Transformation Programme, which was launched as part of National Vision 2030.

Closely following Acino’s recent announcement of expansion in Saudi Arabia, the agreement was formalised at a special signing ceremony, in the presence of His Excellency Abdullah Al Masoud, Saudi Commercial Attaché to Switzerland; Steffen Saltofte, CEO, Acino; Dr. Andrew Bird, General Manager and Head of Region, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Acino; Fahad Al Otaibi, Country Manager for Saudi Arabia, Acino; Mr. Yaser Y. Naghi, CEO of Cigalah Health Care company and its subsidiary Alpha Pharma; and Dr. Murad Al Saggaf, General Manager, Alpha Pharma.

H.E. Abdullah Al Masoud, Saudi Commercial Attaché to Switzerland said, “Partnerships like these are a step in the right direction towards achieving the Saudi Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Programme. We commend the efforts of Acino in expanding its presence in the Kingdom, and striking collaborations with organisations such as Alpha Pharma to increase access to treatments for patients who need them most.”

Considered a key component of the National Transformation Programme, Saudi Arabia's Health Sector Transformation Programme is focused on increasing quality and efficiency of healthcare and optimising treatment outcomes. Working with Alpha, Acino will further its commitment to deliver enhanced access to high-quality essential medicines for patients and healthcare providers. Acino's agreement with Alpha will cover a range of therapeutic areas, including Acino's medicines for gastro/gastric and duodenal ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and pain management. The products are expected to be available across the Kingdom in 2023.

“Acino is committed to advancing the development of healthcare across Saudi Arabia by accelerating access to high-quality medicines that patients and the government can trust and value,” said Fahad Al Otaibi, Country Manager for Saudi Arabia, Acino. “As part of our expansion in the Kingdom, our partnership with Alpha will allow us to further enhance patient services and promote higher standards. We shall work diligently and tirelessly towards better outcomes in care that lay the foundation for a more prosperous society.”

“This agreement between Alpha Pharma and Acino is a key step in the furtherance of the goals that underpin the Health Sector Transformation Programme, the National Transformation Programme, and Vision 2030,” said Dr. Murad Al Saggaf, GM, Alpha Pharma. “Our collaboration will feed directly into the country’s ongoing enhancement of key services. By enhancing access to affordable high-quality medicines, we strengthen a vital part of the healthcare industry and align with national initiatives aimed at building a healthier, happier society.”

About Acino

Acino is a Swiss pharmaceutical company with a clear focus on selected markets in the Middle East, Africa, Russia, the CIS Region, and Latin America. Acino is part of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company. The company delivers quality pharmaceuticals to promote affordable healthcare in the key emerging markets and leverages its high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and network to supply leading companies through contract manufacturing and out-licensing. With the proven track record and in-depth knowledge of its markets, dedication to get medication to those who need it most, and scientific educational approach, Acino aims to become the preferred brand for patients and healthcare professionals.

About Alpha Pharma:

Alpha Pharma, established in 2017 is one of the leading branded-generic pharmaceutical producers with a strong focus on quality affordable medicines. The company caters to the healthcare needs in several markets across the globe and is committed to upholding the highest manufacturing standards and quality ensuring the safety of patients.

Alpha Pharma’s world-class manufacturing plant has the capacity to produce up to 1 billion tablets, 300 million capsules and 30 million bottles of syrups and suspensions per year.

Alpha Pharma is a part of the Cigalah Group, one of the largest healthcare distributors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.