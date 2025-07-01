OMAHA, Neb. & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, today announced that iNet, the first independent Saudi Central Bank-licensed Network Service Provider (NSP), has joined ACI’s Retail Payment Solutions (RPS) for Postilion program to support the Kingdom’s rapidly growing fintech sector. Under this partnership, iNet will deploy and manage a Point of Sale (POS) infrastructure using ACI Postilion, an acquiring platform that enables banks, fintechs and merchants to deliver fast and seamless omnichannel transaction processing while staying compliant with evolving regulatory standards.

Earlier this year, iNet secured principal licenses to operate as an independent POS NSP, allowing it to deliver POS services directly to banks and merchants. A customer of ACI since 2006, iNet will join ACI’s RPS for Postilion program to broaden its market reach and service portfolio in support of this strategic leap. Today, iNet processes over 5 million transactions daily with plans to scale significantly in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 — a strategic blueprint to boost the Kingdom’s fintech sector by fostering a cashless society and building a future-ready digital financial ecosystem.

“The rapid expansion of Saudi Arabia’s fintech sector underscores the need for a resilient, locally anchored infrastructure to scale securely and sustainably," said Turki Almadi, Executive Vice President, iNet. “iNet’s POS infrastructure, powered by Postilion, combines our deep local expertise with ACI’s advanced acquiring technology, enabling fintech providers and merchants with faster speed to market, allowing them to focus on their core business without being encumbered by regulatory, technological or operational challenges.”

The RPS for Postilion platform empowers iNet to drive payment innovation and deliver new services such as SoftPOS, QR payments, link-based payments and digital wallets. Deployed across two PCI-compliant data centers in Saudi Arabia, its active-active infrastructure ensures high availability, minimizing service disruptions and operational risk. In support of the Kingdom’s ambition to showcase cutting-edge innovation in digital infrastructure, iNet is well-positioned to be a strategic technology partner for major events like Saudi Arabia’s FIFA World Cup 2034.

“Our partnership with iNet is grounded in a shared vision to simplify payments, unlock new growth opportunities and support the Kingdom’s journey toward a digital-first economy,” commented Alexis Haessler, Regional Head, Middle East, ACI Worldwide. “Together, we are creating a frictionless and interoperable payment experience and powering a modern, inclusive and future-ready financial ecosystem.”

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers, and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2025

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

About iNet:

Integrated Networks LLC (INET). is a private organization founded in 2001, delivering state-of-the-art ICT solutions and services across multiple sectors for more than 20 years. iNet is the first independent Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)-licensed Network Service Provider (NSP). iNet offers payment infrastructure solutions and services such as NSP, payment gateway, SoftPOS, HSM services and others. It operates under highly secure environment with PCI DSS certification, SAMA certification and ISO certifications.