Hong Kong SAR: The Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members into its Board at its 34th Board Meeting in Muscat, hosted by Oman Airports.

The three members to join the 27-member board are Ms. Lorie Argus from Australia, Mr. Muhammad Awaluddin from Indonesia and Mr. Chang Yi Wang from China.

Ms. Lorie currently serves as the CEO of Australia Pacific Airports Corporation (APAC), which manages and operates Melbourne and Launceston Airports.

While Mr. Awaluddin serves as the President Director of PT Angkasa Pura II, a state-owned enterprise under the Indonesian Department of Transport overseeing airports in Western Indonesia, Mr. Wang serves as the Chairman of Capital Airports Holding Limited & Beijing Capital International Airport Co. Ltd.

The Board, comprising aviation business leaders from across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region, provides strategic direction for ACI Asia-Pacific in its advocacy efforts, programmes and activities within the region.

Welcoming the new board members, Emmanuel Menanteau, President of ACI Asia-Pacific, said: “We are honoured and grateful to this amazing group of successful and seasoned aviation professional joining our board. I am confident that new members will continue to be a strong advocate for our region, to aid travel recovery as the industry recovers. Their professional expertise is valuable as we work closely with our stakeholders to revive the industry. I also take this opportunity to thank our outgoing members for their extraordinary contributions to ACI Asia-Pacific.”

Commenting on the elections, Stefano Baronci, Director General of ACI Asia-Pacific said: “I wish to congratulate all elected members of the Board. Australia, China and Indonesia are among the important markets in our region. Having a woman leader in the Board can only benefit the ACI Asia-Pacific Board. Together with our President, we look forward to working closely with our Board in strengthening ACI Asia-Pacific’s role in representing our members’ interests.”

A total of 6 new airport operators, 2 affiliates and 9 World Business Partners have joined ACI Asia-Pacific in 2022. ACI Asia-Pacific now has 127 airport members, managing and operating 618 airports across 46 countries and a strong line-up of 97 World Business Partners.

About CI Asia-Pacific

Head-quartered in Hong Kong, ACI Asia-Pacific serves as the voice of 127 airport members, operating 618 airports across 46 countries in Asia-Pacific and Middle East. ACI Asia-Pacific is the largest civil aviation market in the world in terms of traffic volumes. ACI represents the collective interests of airport members to promote professional excellence in airport management and operations.

ACI Asia-Pacific's mission is to advocate for policies and provide services that strengthen its members’ ability to serve their passengers, employees and stakeholders. It also promotes environmental best practices to minimise aviation’s impact on the environment and to recognise airport members who have outstanding accomplishments in their environmental projects. ACI Asia-Pacific also collaborates with other regional offices, including ACI Europe, ACI North America, ACI Africa, ACI Latin America and the ACI World.

Founded in 1991 to cater to Asian airports, ACI Asia was merged with ACI Pacific in 2006 and renamed as ACI Asia-Pacific.

