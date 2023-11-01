Dubai, UAE: A mix of Acer products received the 2023 Good Design Awards, headlined by its sustainability-focused products in the Acer ebii e-bike and several devices from the eco-conscious Vero line which include monitors, a set of peripherals, and an energy-saving projector. Awards were also handed to the Acer TravelMate P6 14 business laptop, Predator Triton 17 X gaming laptop, Acer Aspire S Series all-in-one desktop, Acer Revo Box mini-PC, and the Acer Connect Enduro M3 Mobile Wi-Fi. This year’s list of winning products highlights the company’s design innovation in serving multiple segments and lifestyles.

Since 1957, the Good Design Awards from Japan has sought to recognize companies and creators who develop “empowering designs” that bring about social contributions and push the boundaries of design possibilities. This year’s entries were assessed by a jury of experts based on the criteria of human, industrial, social, and time perspectives. The chosen winners have embodied this year’s theme of “design and outcomes”, emphasizing the creators’ diverse perspectives and growing awareness of various issues through their ideas and the actions done for their works to take shape.

Acer’s Good Design Award 2023 Winners

Acer ebii e-Bike: Designed to provide urban commuters with a convenient, safe, and greener transportation option, the Acer ebii e-bike leverages AI-driven technology that adapts to power usage, riding conditions, and user preferences for effortless riding. Its long-lasting, swappable, and portable battery can be fast charged up to 100% power in just 2.5 hours to support worry-free journeys throughout the day. It also features a sturdy aluminum alloy frame and single-fork design, marked by smooth edges and a white matte finish, giving the Acer ebii’s clean and modern appearance. The ebike’s airless tires made from closed-loop recyclable materials are also flat-free and help minimize carbon footprint in the environment.

