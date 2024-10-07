Dubai, UAE – Acer Middle East returns to GITEX Global this October with a wide range of tech innovations and solutions that are sure to impress tech enthusiasts and visitors alike. Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14th – 18th October 2024, visitors will be able to discover the latest in Artificial Intelligence, amongst other innovations from Acer’s diverse range of cutting-edge products for education, gaming, mobility, sustainability, business and more.

Acer is committed to creating an impact at GITEX as the event brings together the world’s brightest minds from across the tech industry from more than 170 countries. Through their participation in the event, Acer aims to continue to build and strengthen relationships with clients, while also showcasing their latest technologies and product ranges.

Commenting on the upcoming exhibition, Michele Montecchio, General Manager at Acer Middle East said: “We are excited to showcase our latest innovations, solutions and AI technologies alongside some of the largest tech giants that exist today.”

Visitors to GITEX will have the opportunity to experience Acer’s latest range of products through live demonstrations and hands-on experiences at the tech brand’s interactive stand. Showcasing something for everyone, products on display from Acer will include a wide selection of outstanding tech innovations across a variety of categories.

E-Mobility

The Predator Extreme PES017, a daring E Scooter with a bold design built for adventure and exploration.

AI Laptops

Acer’s new Swift AI Copilot+ PCs are available with a variety of processors, including Snapdragon® X Plus 8-core processor, AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors and Intel® Core Ultra Processors (Series 2). These laptops utilize greater AI processing power and performance without compromise. Whether creating, working, or streaming - these Copilot+ PCs streamline daily tasks and workloads more efficiently and enable Acer’s on-device AI applications to help enhance users’ digital experiences.

Education and Business

The Chromebook Plus 515 is designed to empower productivity, efficiency, and multitasking. Featuring a powerful processor, a 1080p webcam, multiple connectivity ports, fast-charging 10-hour-life battery, military-grade durability and built in AI apps, this 15-inch Chromebook Plus is perfect for work and play, while withstanding daily wear and tear.

The new ultra-thin-and-light Acer TravelMate P614 AI laptop is designed and built purposefully for commercial organizations, offering exceptional performance, mobility and AI capabilities. With its long battery life, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and MIL-STD 810H durability, it’s ideal for professionals who work in a hybrid setting.

Gaming

The newly introduced Acer Nitro Blaze 7 is a powerful and portable handheld AI gaming device that delivers lightning-fast performance and efficiency for everyday gaming and entertainment on the go. Gamers can expect elevated efficiency and support for on-device AI-powered capabilities, real-time graphical upscaling and lag-free experiences. This handheld design allows users to easily slide the device into their bags or pockets for instant gaming wherever they are.

The Predator XB273K V5 Monitor has a crisp 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, a smooth 160 Hz refresh rate and a lightning-fast response time of up to 0.5 ms (GTG). It’s sure to deliver flawless gameplay and stunning clarity.

Tech Innovations

The Acer SpatialLabs Eyes is a multifaceted and intuitive 3D camera suitable for business and lifestyle users alike. Featuring 8MP per eye resolution, a selfie mirror, and weatherproof design, users can create 3D content, stream live, and join meetings in 3 Dimensions.

For connectivity needs, Acer Wave 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router creates a robust and secure high-speed network connection designed for modern living. It is the fastest and most seamless solution to achieve uninterrupted streaming, gaming, and browsing from any corner of your home or workspace.

Visit Acer's stand at GITEX Global, at Hall 3, STAND NO: H3-C20 from 14 - 18 October 2024 at The Dubai World Trade Centre.

