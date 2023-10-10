Dubai, UAE: Acer Middle East is geared up to showcase its all-new line up of exciting innovations and solutions which empower users to live more eco-friendly, smarter lives at GITEX Global 2023. Acer will showcase a diverse range of products at the show across its multiple business engines – from PC and eMobility to connectivity, purifiers, and power solutions –clients and users will be able to shift seamlessly between cutting-edge virtual and physical worlds.

GITEX Global 2023 – the world’s largest tech show – brings together the most innovative global enterprises at the Dubai World Trade Centre between 16th to 20th October. Acer’s participation on the exhibition floor will enable its customers and partners to discover real-world trends, latest technology solutions and transformative innovation across the group and will showcase products that have positioned Acer to scale new frontiers in the industry.

Visitors to the event will be able to experience AI-based technologies including Acer’s industry-leading SpatialLabs technology, which provide users with immersive 3D without the use of glasses. Additionally, Acer will display its latest refresh of Swift, Chromebook, Nitro, Predator laptops, and will debut for the first time in the Middle East, new products from its latest business verticals. Visitors will also have the opportunity to watch product demonstrations and interact with the Acer team.

Commenting on the occasion, Michele Montecchio, General Manager at Acer Middle East said: “We are thrilled to return to the show floor of GITEX Global as the event celebrates an unprecedented expansion of its scope and all-new programs. This year at GITEX Global we are proud to present to our region’s partners and customers the first glimpse of our new portfolio of industry-leading products and services that are certain to add new momentum to the technology sector and provide exceptional opportunities for regional growth.

“With GITEX Global taking place just weeks ahead of COP28, a core objective of Acer’s presence is to showcase our pioneering line-up of eco-friendly products that underscore our steadfast commitment to sustainability and lower our carbon footprint as well as that of our customers and end users. This year’s GITEX Global is also an exciting opportunity for us to strengthen our engagement with key stakeholders and partners as well as welcome new ones, as we introduce exciting products to the Middle East market for the first time.”

eMobility solutions

Among the top line-up of products that will be on display at Acer’s booth is the group’s eMobility portfolio that makes its first appearance in the region. This includes the revolutionary Acer ebii, an e-bike featuring AI-driven technology that adapts to riding conditions, pedaling power, and the user’s preferred level of assistance for an optimal and tailored riding experience. Equipped with a rust-free carbon belt drive and airless, flat-free tires made from closed-loop recyclable materials for easy maintenance and weighing just 16kg, the Acer ebii sets itself apart with its signature modular architecture that fits the battery pack and control box into a single compact intelligent vehicle control box.

Also making its Middle East debut is Acer’s eKinekt BD 3 bike desk that redefines the future of work: a desk combined with a stationary bike, the eKinekt BD 3 lets users exercise as they work by using kinetic energy from the rider’s pedaling to power laptops and charge devices.

The portfolio is completed by Acer’s exciting line up of lightweight and compact eScooters that take mobility to the next level with the coolest ride in town. Easy to fold and effortless to ride the Acer ES Series eScooters are designed to glide through today’s urban jungles in safety and style.

Connectivity

As a part of its connectivity portfolio, Acer will showcase its Predator Connect W6, Predator Connect X5 and Acer Connect Enduro M3 routers as well as the latest arrival in its Vero line of eco-friendly gadgets – the Acer Connect Vero W6m mesh router. As Acer’s first eco-friendly Wi-Fi 6E router, the Vero W6m incorporates post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials in its chassis and features an Eco mode for efficient energy consumption. Powered by a quad-core 2 GHz processor and boasting a bundle of enhanced connectivity, coverage, and security features, the router is made with 30% PCR plastic while it utilizes 100% recyclable paper in its packaging.

Vero Air Purifiers

Another exciting category that makes its maiden appearance at Acer’s booth at GITEX Global are the Acerpure Pro Air Purifiers. The Acerpure Pro Vero is the first of its kind to incorporate post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials in the chassis and echoes Acer’s eco-conscious Vero product line, using 35% PCR materials in its casing and decreasing CO2 emissions by up to 20% during production. The device has multiple usage modes: the green mode has an intelligent air quality sensing for power-saving, quiet mode has reduced noise and turned-off display. An advanced 3-in-1 HEPA filter and anti-formaldehyde filter coating removes harmful substances by eliminating up to 99% of Formaldehyde & airborne PM2.5 particles

During GITEX Global, Acer will welcome its existing partner network from around the region to its stand as well as forge new collaborations as it showcases its expanded portfolio that makes its regional debut.

