STARTING FULL OPERATION

Madinah-3, Buraydah-2 and Tabuk-2 achieve PCOD milestone, marking the start of full-scale operations under a long-term green loan framework

RIYADH. ACCIONA, together with its partners Tawzea and Tamasuk, has successfully reached Project Commercial Operation Date (PCOD) for three large-scale sewage treatment plants in Saudi Arabia: Madinah-3, Buraydah-2 and Tabuk-2. This milestone marks the completion of construction works and the official handover to the client, confirming that all systems are operational and ready for service.

With PCOD issued for all three plants, the facilities have formally entered commercial operation and are now fully managed by the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) consortium formed by ACCIONA, Tawzea and Tamasuk.

This achievement follows the successful financial close in 2022, when ACCIONA’s water business secured its first green loan to support the development of the three projects under Saudi Arabia’s public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The three plants will collectively treat 440,000 cubic meters of wastewater per day, significantly boosting water reuse in the Kingdom: Madinah-3 will serve up to 1.5 million people in the greater Madinah area and it will have an initial treatment capacity of 200,000 m³/day. Buraydah-2 will serve around 600,000 inhabitants, including the nearby town of Ash Shimasiya, with a capacity of 150,000 m³/day. Tabuk-2, complementing the existing Tabuk-1 ISTP, will serve up to 350,000 people, with a treatment capacity of 90,000 m³/day.

SAVING RESOURCES

The treated water from these plants will be reused primarily for agricultural purposes, reducing pressure on scarce freshwater resources. Expected daily water savings amount to 190,000 m³/day at Madinah-3; 142,500 m³/day at Buraydah-2 and 85,500 m³/day at Tabuk-2.

In total, approximately 95% of the treated water will be allocated to agriculture, while the remaining 5% will be reused at the plant itself

This initiative is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its strategic objectives to enhance water sustainability, increase resource efficiency, and expand public-private partnerships across critical infrastructure sectors.

