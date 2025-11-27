EFFICIENCY AND SUSTAINABILITY

The company has designed a new stationary facility to pump concrete to its iconic floating caisson dock, known as Kugira

DUBAI: ACCIONA has reached a major milestone in its efforts to industrialize and decarbonize its construction processes by designing its first stationary facility to pump concrete to Kugira, its iconic floating caisson dock. In doing so, the company has succeeded in industrializing a key phase in the construction of port works.

This new facility features four static pumps two electric and two powered by combustion engines capable of running on renewable biofuel produced from waste vegetable oil (HVO). Its novel piping system ensures a constant and efficient flow of concrete to guarantee the optimal operation of the Kugira floating dock.

By integrating electrification, renewable fuels and industrialized processes, ACCIONA continues to lead the transformation of maritime infrastructure construction toward more efficient and sustainable models.

Relevance for the Middle East

The innovation aligns closely with the sustainability and industrialization priorities of Middle Eastern countries, where port and coastal infrastructure play a central role in economic diversification and regional connectivity.

ACCIONA has been operating in the Middle East for over 15 years, developing major projects in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman including Fujairah SWRO desalination plant, Madinah 3 and Buraydah 2 wastewater treatment plants, and the Dubai Metro 2020 expansion.

The company’s new concrete pumping system exemplifies the same philosophy it applies across the region: combining technological innovation and low-carbon construction to deliver infrastructure that meets the environmental ambitions of Vision 2030 in Saudi Arabia and UAE Net Zero 2050.

As coastal development, port expansion and renewable-powered infrastructure gain momentum in the Middle East, ACCIONA’s industrialized construction approach offers a scalable and sustainable model for the region’s next generation of maritime works.

