DUBAI: The company formerly known as ACCIONA Cultural Engineering has begun operating under the new brand name of ACCIONA Cultura. It has also unveiled a new logo based on ACCIONA group’s brand architecture model, which incorporates the word "Culture” to represent its core business.

The new brand and logo will apply to all ACCIONA Cultura's areas of business, subsidiaries and related parties in the markets in which it operates.

ACCIONA Cultura is a leading company in creating innovative, technological and sustainable solutions in the fields of culture, corporations and entertainment. Its teams are experts in developing and applying immersive narratives and interactive technologies, which they use to design and produce iconic museums, exhibitions, events and cultural and brand experiences around the world.

ACCIONA Cultura is evolving towards a new brand image, while remaining true to its raison d’être: making culture accessible to all audiences in a stimulating way and connecting people and brands through transformative experiences.

ABOUT ACCIONA Cultura

ACCIONA Cultura is the leading museum company in Europe, which specializes in the development of innovative cultural and brand experiences and the creation of interactive, educational and entertaining content, in which the public has an active role to play.

The company is also one of the most awarded agencies in the international events industry, showing its excellence in the design, organisation and implementation of events for various sectors in the public and private sectors.

ACCIONA Cultura’s portfolio includes projects in 40 countries and in five continents, winning 140 awards for creativity, innovation and sustainability.

The company is ISO 20121 certified, which guarantees that all processes are carried out based on sustainability criteria and that all its activities are carbon neutral.

In 2021, ACCIONA Cultura has developed more than 1,480 events in countries such as Spain, Mexico, Peru and the United Arab Emirates, including the Globe Soccers Awards and projects for brands such as Xiaomi, Coca-Cola, Dior, Deutsche Bank, Sephora, EMAAR and Lima Airport Partners.

In the field of museums and exhibitions, the company has been responsible for a wide range of works across 51 pavilions for Expo 2020 in Dubai, including the Sustainability pavilion, the Spain pavilion and the UAE pavilion (the host country’s pavilion). It has recently delivered the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum and has been selected to design the Real Madrid Experience (RME), an immersive experience that combines culture, sports, cuisine and leisure with the latest technology and which will be featured in the new Santiago Bernabéu Stadium (Madrid, Spain), once its current renovation has been completed.

ACCIONA is a global company, leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €8.1 billion in 2021 and has a business presence in more than 60 countries.