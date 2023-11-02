AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, has welcomed at his office in Amman, a delegation from Shenyang Normal University (SYNU), led by its President, Dr. Yang Song. The delegation included Mr. John Wei, the Dean of the International Studies Faculty, Mr. LI Hang, the Dean of the Software School, and Ms. HU Bo, the Deputy Director of the International Exchange and Cooperation Department.

The purpose of the visit was to review the achievements and challenges of the past years and to discuss the future plans for enhancing Chinese language teaching, cultural events, and key programs of the Confucius Foundation in China. The delegation also visited several prominent educational sites in Jordan.

During the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his gratitude and pride for having a long-lasting partnership with Shenyang Normal University since 2008, when they signed an agreement to establish the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Confucius Institute (TAG-Confucius). He recalled that he had the honor to attend the graduation ceremony of more than 15,000 students at Shenyang Normal University in 2009 and he hoped to repeat this experience in the near future.

Dr. Abu Ghazaleh also highlighted that TAG.Global is a leader in training and education in the Arab World and that TAGEPEDIA, its online education platform, is an outstanding model for delivering quality courses. He proposed to add the TAGEPEDIA platform programs and courses offered in English at SYNU for graduate and undergraduate students, such as computer science, AI, chemistry, and law. The two parties also agreed to add Chinese MOOC courses to the TAGEPEDIA platform, with Dr. Yang Song mentioning that there are many Chinese MOOC courses available that SYNU is willing to share with TAGEPEDIA.

Dr. Yang Song and her staff praised the efforts and support of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh for promoting educational and cultural exchange between China and Jordan. She also thanked TAG-Confucius Institute’s administration for their highly professional performance during the last 15 years, confirming that the development of TAG-Confucius Institute should be aligned with “The Belt and Road Initiative” development strategy and should foster more extensive and in-depth cooperation in education and culture between the two countries.

About TAG-Confucius Institute

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Confucius Institute was established in September 2008 to promote the Chinese language and culture, in order to reach a better mutual understanding between Arab and Chinese cultures. This is one-of-a-kind initiative based on the cooperation agreement between Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) and the Confucius Institute in China.

About Shenyang Normal University

Shenyang Normal University was established in 1951 in Liaoning Province as a university specialized in teacher training which made it one of the first specialized universities in northern China. The university teaches many majors including science, literature, teaching, and administrative sciences. Shenyang Normal University missions Chinese teachers to the TAG-Confucius Institute according to the highest standards of competency and professionalism.