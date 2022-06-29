AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has signed an agreement with the Libyan Authority for Scientific Research. The agreement that covers cooperation in the fields of scientific and academic areas of research was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, and the Authority’s Vice President, Mr. Najib Al Marzouki.

Areas of cooperation include exchange of expertise, capacity building, training and preparing training courses, as well as organizing workshops and specialized conferences.

While at the signing ceremony, the two sides also discussed means of cooperation in exchanging specialized experiences in the fields of ICT, e-solutions, digital transformation consulting and its applications, and cooperation in the provision of intellectual property services.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed the important role of the Authority and its constant efforts in keeping abreast of the global advancements in the Information Age and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the response to the challenges facing the Arab world in general and Libya in particular.

Within the same context, he referred to the significance of such cooperation between TAG.Global and the Authority that would contribute to the dissemination of scientific research and digital culture, and at the same time would effectively contribute to openness to the world.

For his part, Mr. Al Marzouki praised the role TAG.Global plays in supporting the Arab scientific organizations, indicating the Authority’s keenness, since its creation, on paying the scientific research special attention and focusing on the future research based on science and knowledge as key for development. He further pointed out that the world is experiencing rapid technological development which would impact the future of research and studies in all economic, industrial, technological, medical, educational and other services.

-Ends-

The Libyan Authority for Scientific Research: is an independent body supervised by Libya’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research that oversees 30 research centers in order to implement the country’s strategic plans by following scientific research methodology.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global): is the largest global group of professional service firms in the fields of education and technological products and others, operating out of more than 100 offices worldwide.