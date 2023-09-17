AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Training Platform (TAG.Global Digital Training), chaired by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Digital Entrepreneurship Development Platform (EntreViable), chaired by Dr. Maen Al Qatamin, to cooperate in the areas of digital learning and entrepreneurship.

The MoU aims at boosting cooperation between the two sides to enable the youth in Jordan and all over the Arab region to enter the realm of digital entrepreneurship businesses.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in such a partnership, praising Dr. Al Qatamin’s ongoing public and voluntary social responsibility initiatives in Jordan, reiterating his belief in the importance of corporate social responsibility that drove him while serving in the United Nations to play a vital role in introducing a legislation that includes the duties and obligations of companies and people towards their societies.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh further pointed to the Knowledge Revolution the world is currently going through, referring to TAG.Global’s initiatives and projects conducted in line with the obligations of this era by enabling all its educational and training firms to digitally offer their activities.

He referred to a new project that will be launched that brings together educational institutions from all around the world, in addition to the ‘digital learning for all initiative’ in Jordan.

For his part, Dr. Al Qatamin affirmed his pride in Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh's career journey, achievements and his long history in empowering the Arab youth with knowledge and skills. He said that he shares the same goals and objectives of Dr. Abu Ghazaleh which he sought to achieve during his academic and professional journey over the past years in the fields of digital training and digital entrepreneurship.

Dr. Al Qatamin pointed out that his own efforts have been crowned with the launch of the first Arab Platform of its kind for the development of entrepreneurship that is available free of charge for all those who speak Arabic, adding that the Platform, so far, got over 160 thousand subscribers from more than one hundred countries around the world.

Moreover, he noted that recently and in cooperation with the Arab Federation for Digital Economy, the first Arab initiative to qualify one million Arab digital entrepreneurs under the umbrella of the League of Arab States and the management and implementation of the EntreViable Platform was launched.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, several startups were announced and launched that were supported by EntreViable.

Mr. Thair Fararjeh gave a brief on his ‘Beyond Universe’ startup, which specializes in Mixed Reality and Virtual Reality (metaverse). He mentioned that his company is working on projects that create and operate educational metaverse laboratories at universities and educational institutions.

Mr. Ayman Haroun gave an overview of Sa3iddjo, a Jordanian- Arab platform that helps skilled and self-employed Arab youth freelancers to offer their services to companies and clients under its supervision and follow-up to ensure the rights of both parties and the quality of the offered services.

The 10-DEALAT mobile application, an innovative idea in the field of e-commerce, was introduced by Mr. Rami Al-Shara’. The application serves as an e-commerce platform that enables suppliers to advertise their products and services, offering members and subscribers discounts for a limited time and for a small group of them. The application is an innovative business model that effectively uses the group purchasing system by users in an efficient manner.

In his presentation, Mr. Rami Hassanin provided an overview of Logatta, a specialized startup that uses data science, statistics, computer science, and artificial intelligence to explore market needs, develop innovative products and interactive dashboards that help make decisions and gain a competitive advantage.

At the end of the ceremony, KeepRec startup, hosted and supported by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF), was announced as a pioneering venture in the advertising a short film, and an awareness film industry in Jordan, which seek to transform customer’s experience from ordinary to exceptional and unforgettable experience through filmmaking of innovative stories that touch the hearts of the audience.

At the end honorary shields were given to all participants.