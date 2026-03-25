As South Africa braces for the possibility of a sharp fuel price increase in April, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) may soon face renewed pressure on already thin margins. According to Garth Rossiter, chief risk officer at Lula, the impact of higher fuel costs extends far beyond businesses that operate fleets or rely heavily on transport.



“Fuel price increases don’t only affect logistics companies,” Rossiter says. “They ripple across the entire economy because almost every product or input needs to be transported at some stage. That means businesses across sectors will eventually feel the impact.”

Recent volatility in global oil markets and a weaker rand have raised expectations that local fuel prices could increase significantly. Diesel costs are particularly important for the agricultural as well as broader business sector, as trucks and commercial fleets rely heavily on it to move goods across the country. If diesel prices spike, transport costs could increase sharply, creating immediate operational pressure for many SMEs.

Rossiter notes that smaller businesses are especially vulnerable because they typically lack the pricing power of larger corporations.

“When fuel prices rise, large companies may be able to absorb the cost or renegotiate contracts. Small businesses often do not have that flexibility. They pay the price at the pump immediately, but they cannot always increase their prices overnight. That means their margins compress.”

The result is often a temporary cash-flow gap. While operating costs increase immediately, revenue adjustments take longer to filter through. According to Rossiter, this mismatch is one of the key reasons small businesses can struggle during periods of economic volatility.

“Liquidity is what often determines whether a small business weathers a shock or not,” he explains. “Businesses are effectively funding their customers in the short term while costs rise ahead of income. Without proper planning, that gap can put real pressure on cash flow.”

Fuel price increases can also contribute to broader inflation across the economy. As suppliers face higher transport costs, those increases filter through supply chains, affecting everything from raw materials to retail goods. This ultimately reduces consumer purchasing power, creating further challenges for smaller enterprises that rely on steady customer demand.

However, Rossiter stresses that while global events may be unpredictable, preparation is still within a business owner’s control.

“The most resilient businesses are the ones that plan and understand how external shocks might affect them,” he says. “Even if you do not operate trucks or transport goods yourself, your suppliers do. That means higher fuel prices will eventually reach your business in one way or another.”

Rather than reacting suddenly to cost increases, Rossiter encourages SMEs to focus on proactive financial planning. This includes forecasting potential increases in input costs, understanding how supplier prices might change, and ensuring access to flexible liquidity if needed.

“Business owners don’t have a crystal ball, but they can prepare for different scenarios,” he says. “Planning for the possibility of higher costs allows businesses to protect their margins and make measured decisions rather than reacting under pressure.”

Rossiter adds that businesses should also be cautious about making long-term financial commitments in response to what may ultimately be a short-term disruption.

“In uncertain environments, flexibility matters,” he says. “The goal is to ensure you have options available if conditions tighten, while avoiding decisions that could lock the business into unnecessary long-term obligations.”

Ultimately, Rossiter believes the key lesson for SMEs is awareness.

“Fuel price increases affect the entire economy, not just transport companies,” he says. “By anticipating the knock-on effects and planning, small businesses can put themselves in a stronger position to manage volatility and continue operating with confidence.”

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