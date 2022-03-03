BAGHDAD– Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Academy (TAG.Global Digital Academy), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed an agreement with the Iraqi Al Manar Human Resources Training and Consulting Company to cooperate in preparing and implementing face-to-face capacity-building programs, as well as remote digital training programs, in addition to implementing training and education consulting projects.

the signing ceremony of the agreement had been organized on the sideline of the Economic Forum for Industry, Smart Industrial Cities, and Small and Medium Enterprises, that was organized in Baghdad by the Iraqi Ministry of Industry and Minerals.

The agreement was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, and Mr. Omar Al Bayati, Director of Al Manar Company.

The agreement is the first of its kind in the provision of training services for human resources in the field of education and digital transformation, as well awarding Talal Abu-Ghazaleh accredited training certificates globally.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his gratitude for the partnership with Al Manar; one of the successful and outstanding companies in the Iraqi training market, praising the great role it plays to keep pace with technological transformation and building digital capabilities as an effective contributor to the production of digital innovation.

For his part, Mr. Al Bayati emphasized that the agreement is very important for the Company due to TAG.Global Digital Academy’s prominent experience in training and digital education, in addition to TAG.Global’s certificates which are globally recognized. He pointed out that the agreement will be in the field of face-to-face and digital training in the programs the Academy provides which reach a total of 650 professional training programs, and through the opening of ‘Abu-Ghazaleh for Training Centers’ in partnership with Iraqi universities.

