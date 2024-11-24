Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani inaugurated via video conference on Friday 790 model schools across Iraq, constructed under the Iraq-China framework agreement, commonly known as the 'oil-for-projects' deal.

The deal covers 1,000 schools, with the remaining 210 expected to be completed within two months, the Prne Minister's office said in a social media post.

The newly inaugurated schools feature modern designs aimed at alleviating issues such as overcrowding and the prevalence of triple-shift schedules

Prime Minister Al-Sudani also announced that contracts will be signed to construct 400 schools in Baghdad and other governorates under the Iraq Development Fund's Eduba programme.

These projects will be executed and maintained by the private sector through a 10-year lease-ownership model, addressing the country's significant shortage of educational facilities, which exceeds 8,000 schools.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.