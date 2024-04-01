Chinese companies awarded a contract to build 1,000 schools in Iraq will complete the project before the end of 2024, an official has said.



The contractors have already delivered 124 schools and are expected to deliver 120 more at the end of April, cabinet spokesman Haidar Majeed said.



“According to the government plan, all the 1,000 schools will be delivered in November this year,” he told the Iraqi News Agency on Sunday.



Iraq awarded the project to Chinese contractors in 2023 under the oil-for-projects agreement signed by the two countries in mid-2019.



(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

