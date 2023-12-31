AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CyberX Platform to cooperate in spreading and raising awareness, as well as in building cyber capacities at Arab and regional levels by carrying out mutual awareness initiatives and holding agreed upon training programs.

The MoU was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, and Eng. Mohannad Al-Kalash, CyberX founder.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh emphasized the importance of such partnerships in the field of cybersecurity, highlighting its positive impact on promoting capacity-building, marketing recognized certifications, and developing a specialized professional community across the Arab region.

For his part, Eng. Al-Kalash has emphasized the significance of raising awareness, eradicating digital illiteracy, and promoting digital citizenship. He went on to discuss the importance of evaluating the human-awareness component in any organization or entity, as being the weakest link in the cybersecurity chain for identifying potential sources of threat and addressing possible gaps.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh (TAG.Global) is a global organization for professional services, education, and tech products, operating in more than 100 offices worldwide.

CyberX, the first specialized Arabic platform in promoting cybersecurity awareness and digital knowledge, offers its services through a range of high-quality and specialized solutions and platforms; in addition to implementing programs, services and field initiatives in several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt.