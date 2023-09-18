AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), represented by the first of its kind project the Arabic Fluency Program (AFP), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the At-Tanal Al-Arabi Academy to cooperate in enhancing and promoting the Arabic language to become the first language globally.

The MoU was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, and Prof. Dr. Abdul Raouf Zuhdi, At-Tanal Al-Arabi Secretary General.

During the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed the readiness of TAG.Global to cooperate, through its various activities, in promoting the Arabic language to serve the local and Arab communities as well as to foster the Arabic language on the widest scale.

For his part, Dr. Zuhdi expressed his pride in collaborating with TAG.Global, pointing out that such cooperation would effectively contribute to enhancing students’ skills in learning the Arabic language and spreading Arabic culture, especially since the two parties share one goal of disseminating the Arabic language globally.

During the meeting, the two sides also agreed to cooperate on the provision of many professional services, including introducing the AFP’s courses, curricula, and tests, through various social media networks associated with the two parties. This is in addition to strengthening other cooperation frameworks.

It is worth mentioning that the Arabic Fluency Program is one of the educational initiatives launched by TAG.Global with the aim of spreading the Arabic language and culture globally, teaching non-native speakers and conducting placement tests that have been prepared according to specific standard.

At-Tanal Al-Arabi Academy is a specialized academy located in more than 43 countries around the world. It offers International Certificate of Proficiency in the Arabic Language for native and non-native speakers. It is recognized by the League of Arab States and many ministries of education and higher education around the world, as well as Arabic language international academies.

-Ends-