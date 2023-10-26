AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has won the Membership of the 2023 Golden List of Queen Alia International Airport Free Zone.

The selection of TAGTech was based on an evaluation, conducted by a specialized 7-member Evaluation Committee, led by the Free Zone Group’s general manager and the membership of four senior employees. TAGTech successfully met all membership criteria and requirements.

The evaluation criteria included, the trade activity, the amount of fixed capital, and the establishment's general appearance, including green places that contribute to improving the Free Zone's environment. That is in addition to the company's commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, the community services it offers, the extent of compliance with regulations and instructions; such as no customs violations, environmental cleanliness, and the prompt payment of salaries. That is in addition to the compliance with public safety requirements and conditions, the size of export industries and transit trade, the investor's use of modern administrative methods, and electronic inventory management monitoring.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) was established in 2019, as a specialized firm in manufacturing and producing electronic devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other accessories, through its first factory in China and subsequently opened three other branches in Egypt in cooperation with the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AoI), Lebanon, and lately in Jordan in November 2021.

TAGTech is specialized in manufacturing, designing, and producing cutting-edge devices for personal or commercial use and designed specifically for the citizens of the knowledge world by experts in the manufacturing and technological production field at affordable prices that are competitive with other brands, to enable the citizens to possess a state-of-the-art laptop.

Jordan Golden List aims to recognize outstanding performance of companies and individuals in various investment fields in the Free Zones, highlighting the contributions of distinguished investors and entrepreneurs who positively contribute to the development of the free zones, and encourage the rest of the investors to follow in their footsteps, as well as promoting and attracting investments to the free zones.

