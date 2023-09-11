AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), and the Economic Social Association of Retired Servicemen and Veterans has signed a cooperation agreement that stipulates the provision of TAGTech’s technological products to security apparatus retirees at easy and direct monthly installments for a maximum period of 18 months.

The agreement signifies the keenness of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman, to offer maximum support to members and retirees of the Arab Army and the security apparatus by offering highly advanced TAGTech devices at competitive prices.

According to the agreement, the members and retirees of the Arab Army and the security apparatus, both civil and military personnel, will be able to purchase TAGTech products in 18-month installments, with their institutions’ guarantee.

TAGTech has been providing its top-notch devices; including laptops, tablets, and smartphones, with a one-year warranty, in Jordan since 2019; all available at TAG.Global showrooms and its large network of retailers, with a free delivery service to all governorates in the Kingdom.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) started manufacturing electronic devices worldwide, under the ‘Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology’ brand, through its factories in Egypt, Lebanon, China, and recently in Jordan by Jordanian experts in the manufacturing and technological production field, which reached up to 20 different devices so far, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones, offered in more than 50-locations worldwide.

For further information about TAGTech, please visit the website: www.tagtech.global