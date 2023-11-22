AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed a cooperation agreement with Aoun Islamic Finance Company LLC to provide advanced and integrated financing solutions to all TAGTech’s clientele.

The agreement was signed, at Aoun Islamic Finance headquarters, by the Aoun Company’s director Mr. Mohammad Al Momani, and TAGTech Jordan Manager, Mr. Mohammed Elnakhala. According to the agreement, Aoun Company will offer advanced and integrated financing solutions to ‘Abu-Ghazaleh’s’ clients that comply with the Islamic Sharia financing rules.

Mr. Al Momani affirmed that the Aoun Company is proud of its strategic partnership with TAG.Global in general and TAGTech in particular, in its quest to provide the best financing solutions that suit all segments of society, in accordance with the Islamic Sharia law.

For his part, Mr. Elnakhala stated that TAGTech is the first Arab company specialized in manufacturing and producing technological devices including laptops, tablets, and smartphones that meet the requirements and needs of all society segments, adding that this cooperation will positively contribute to supporting TAGTech’s goals in expanding its client database, facilitating financing transactions, and benefiting as many people as possible.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) was established in 2019 as a specialized company in manufacturing and producing electronic devices worldwide including laptops, tablets and smartphones, under the ‘Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology’ brand, through its factories in China, Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan.

Aoun Islamic Finance Company LLC is a Jordanian company specialized in offering Sharia-compliant financing services and solutions for a range of financing products that meet the evolving needs of individuals and institutions through the latest methods and techniques, supported by a high level of technological proficiency.