AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jordan Postal Saving Fund (PSF) to facilitate the purchase of TAGTech technological devices by public sector employees and retirees within the approved funding limits set by the Fund.

Signing the agreement came in line with the vision of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman, to facilitate the purchase of high-specs technological devices at competitive and affordable prices.

According to the agreement, all TAGTech technological devices will be available for all public sector employees, military and civil retirees and Social Security Corporation retirees against monthly- installments of up to three years, through the PSF.

TAGTech is committed to offering high-quality products to its clientele that match global brands in terms of their specifications, performance and prices at TAG.Global’s showrooms and its large network of retailers in Jordan, the Arab countries and around the world.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) had started manufacturing electronic devices, at its factories in Jordan and Egypt by Jordanian experts in the manufacturing and production field. So far, up to more than 20 devices including laptops, tablets and smartphones are being produced and offered in more than 50-locations worldwide.

For further information about TAGTech devices, please visit the website: www.tagtech.global

