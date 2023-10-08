AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has received in his office HE Aidarbek Toumatov the Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Jordan and his economic Counsellor Olzhas Rayev to discuss cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Arab region, as well as the various services offered by TAG.Global’s office in Kazakhstan especially in the field of digital transformation and E-government.

During the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh praised the Ambassador’s efforts in strengthening the relations between the two countries, highlighting the existing strong business and friendship ties with the Kazakhstan leadership, government and people. He further pointed out that TAG.Global has a business presence in Kazakhstan and it provides its services to various central Asia clientele.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh drew attention to the latest achievements of TAG.Global, particularly the launch of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) which designs, produces, and manufactures high-quality technological devices including tablets, laptops and smartphones at competitive and affordable prices. He also mentioned that TAG Global will explore the possibility of establishing laptop factory in Kazakhstan to be as distribution center for neighboring countries.

For his part, Ambassador Toumatov expressed his appreciation for Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s constant efforts, saying, “I would like to seize this opportunity to express our deep gratitude for the honor and support Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh has always extended to us,” particularly “Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s contributions that cover various fields, especially in the business and education areas". The Ambassador also expressed his eagerness to cooperate in developing further opportunities to serve both the Jordanian and the Kazakhstan communities.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) is a global organization for professional services, education and tech products, operating in more than 100 offices worldwide. It provides its services in Kazakhstan through its office in Almaty, which was launched in 2017, to reinforce TAG.Global’s global expansion strategy and keep pace with the rapid growth of the business community.