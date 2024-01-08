AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has received in his office HE Dr. Juwan Masum, Advisor to Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq for Communication Affairs, to discuss ways of cooperation through the services provided by TAG.Global's offices in Iraq and the prospects for their development.

During the meeting, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his appreciation for the visit of Dr. Ma’sum, and he highly commended the Iraqi authorities’ efforts in improving the processes of doing business in Iraq, especially the role played by the Iraqi chambers of commerce in serving Iraq’s commercial and business sector.

Furthermore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh briefed his guests on the latest developments achieved by TAG.Global, especially the launch of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) – a member firm of TAG.Global which manufactures and produces high-spec technological devices including laptops, tablets, and smartphones at competitive prices.

The two sides agreed to study the potential of establishing a TAGTech factory in Iraq, stressing that the smart devices produced by TAGTech are the first of their kind in the Arab region, considering that the laptops, tablets and smartphones are produced by Arab experts.

For her part, Dr. Ma’sum expressed her gratitude for Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s ongoing efforts, as well as his constant contributions in different areas, particularly in business, education, and information technology.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) is a global organization for professional services, education and tech products, operating in more than 100 offices worldwide.

TAG.Global has been offering its services in Iraq through its two offices in Baghdad and Erbil since 2003, in fulfilment of its expansion strategy and keeping pace with the rapid technological advancement of the business community.