The ability to mimic natural swarms, fused with classic AI and robotic approaches, makes drones ideal for disaster response, infrastructure monitoring and conservation.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), has developed cutting-edge drone technology that enables swarms to collaborate seamlessly, independently organizing their tasks without central command.

Thanks to TII’s decentralized AI algorithms, these swarms can now autonomously adapt their formation, behavior and decisions based on shared objectives, and execute tasks efficiently by performing parallel actions simultaneously, significantly enhancing scalability.

Their remarkable real-time decision-making capabilities, together with the ability to instantly respond to environmental changes or emerging threats, now make them suitable for a variety of commercial and public uses.

“At TII, we are pioneering Collective Autonomy, where AI-powered drones operate as intelligent, decentralized swarms designed for precision-driven, high-impact missions,” explains Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO, Technology Innovation Institute. “Unlike traditional automated fleets that rely on pre-programmed routes or centralized control, their decentralized intelligence allows them to navigate complex environments seamlessly, making them ideal for mission-critical applications that demand adaptability.”

These applications could include disaster management and emergency response for natural disasters or industrial accidents, with swarms able to prioritize the different activities to perform, split the required tasks, and self-organize the performance of those tasks. Or advanced monitoring for crop health in agriculture, managing vast agricultural spaces or contributing to ecosystem restoration.

Their superior flexibility allows them to dynamically adapt, continuing operations even if individual drones malfunction or traditional communications infrastructure is compromised, such as during floods and earthquakes.

TII is now collaborating globally to test and enhance real-world applications for the technology through partnerships with industry leaders. Meanwhile operating within a government-backed AI ecosystem ensures responsible AI autonomy, ethical compliance and regulatory alignment.

Prof. Enrico Natalizio, Chief Researcher, Autonomous Robotics at TII, said: “As climate-related disasters grow more frequent and urban infrastructure more complex, cities and public sector agencies need tools that are faster, smarter, and more reliable to both prevent and manage crisis. By advancing this technology, we believe that swarms of drones can evolve beyond their traditional surveillance uses to become vital tools for civil protection and agents of societal good.”

Dr. Dario Albani, Senior Director, Autonomous Robotics at TII, added: “To support real-world deployment, we have developed a secure and scalable Command and Control platform that enables a single operator to define high-level missions and oversee entire swarms. The system intelligently manages execution, reduces operator workload, and ensures continuity even in communication-denied environments – making it essential for mission-critical operations.”

The technology is currently being commercialized through VentureOne, the commercialization arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), to enable deployment across priority sectors such as law enforcement, energy, infrastructure, and public safety.

About Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 10 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, biotechnology, and renewable and sustainable energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions and industry partners from all over the world, TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.

