Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s secondary property market – where buyers purchase previously owned homes – continued its upward trajectory in Q2 2025, recording 967 transactions worth over AED 2 billion (AED 2,048,544,561). According to the latest market report from Crompton Partners Real Estate, gains are no longer limited to a handful of hotspots, with price growth now spreading more broadly across the emirate’s communities.

The report reveals that areas which had previously lagged, including Reem Island and Al Reef, are now recording double-digit price increases. Well established hotspots such as Yas Island, Raha Beach, and Ghadeer posted gains of over 30% in several developments.

And with very few communities seeing growth below 10%, the capital city’s secondary property sales market is showing the kind of widespread momentum last seen in Dubai during its 2022–23 surge.

According to Crompton Partners’ latest report, most areas recorded double-digit increases year-on-year, with only a handful experiencing slight declines. Al Reem Island led transaction volumes with 434 units sold worth AED 775 million, while Al Reef 2 posted the highest annual turnover rate at 28%, underlining strong buyer demand for established properties, and reflecting fast-moving inventory.

The standout performers were Noya, Viva and Luma on Yas Island, which saw prices surge 47% compared to Q2 2024, while Water’s Edge, West Yas, Yas Acres and Ansam all posted gains above 20%.

Ghadeer Phase 1-Villas climbed 35%, Reef 2 rose 33%, and Bandar at Raha Beach saw gains of over 30%. Price growth across communities ranged from AED 7,585 per square metre in Reef 1 Apartments to AED 48,404 in Mamsha, the highest average per square metre in the city, highlighting the diversity of investment opportunities available in the resale market.

Commenting on the report’s findings, Ben Crompton, Managing Partner at Crompton Partners, says: “The Abu Dhabi market continues to go from strength to strength in Q2 2025, but what we’re beginning to see now is a more broad-based improvement. Abu Dhabi seems to be the flavour of 2025. Areas that had lagged in previous cycles, like Reem Island and Al Reef, are now catching up with impressive double-digit gains, while established hotspots on Yas Island, Raha Beach and Ghadeer continue to deliver 20% to 30% increases.”

“The range of pricing per square metre serves to highlight an increasingly diverse market with opportunities across all price points. As we look across Abu Dhabi’s secondary market right now, the range of property options is wider than it’s ever been,” said the real estate expert, adding: “Buyers can choose anything from ten-bedroom luxury seafront villas on Saadiyat and Yas Islands, designed with private beach access and high-end finishes, to practical, well-located studios on Al Reem Island, perfect for first-time buyers or investors seeking strong rental yields.

“Family-friendly townhouse communities in Al Reef and Ghadeer are offering space and value with double-digit growth, while vibrant hubs like Raha Beach and Marina Square deliver modern apartments in established neighbourhoods with all amenities on the doorstep. Whether you’re looking for an ultra-premium lifestyle or an entry point into the market, Abu Dhabi has options to suit every budget and every kind of buyer."

The second quarter recorded 967 resale transactions across major communities, totalling over AED 2 billion (AED 2,048,544,561) in value. Almost every area registered double-digit year-on-year price growth, with only a few exceptions, underlining robust buyer demand and a more broad-based upswing than seen in previous quarters.

About Crompton Partners:

Crompton Partners is an award-winning, British-owned real estate firm in Abu Dhabi, committed to helping clients reach their property goals through trusted advice and professional service. With a focus on long-term client relationships and market expertise, Crompton Partners continues to shape the real estate landscape of the capital. To learn more, please visit cromptonpartners.com

About Ben Crompton:

As Managing Partner of Crompton Partners, Ben launched the property firm in 2012, where he oversees the sales and leasing teams and manages the company’s overall strategic direction in Abu Dhabi.

Specialising in the investment and legal side of property and real estate in Abu Dhabi, Ben is a renowned media figure, regularly called upon for his opinions in UAE national media.

As holder of a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Cambridge, he is uniquely positioned to write a significant amount of guidance on the legal and practical aspects of leasing and selling land, buildings and individual property.

Media contact:

Ananda Shakespeare

Shakespeare Communications

00 971 50 296 0503

ananda@shakespearecomms.com

www.shakespearecomms.com