It integrates data of individuals with their medical history to deliver more personalized care

The solution uses purpose-built data stores to support large-scale analysis and collaborative research across entire populations

Abu Dhabi, UAE : Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), has announced the launch of its newest addition to AWS’s growing AWS for Health suite of purpose-built services. Amazon Omics supports large-scale analysis and collaborative research, without customers needing to worry about provisioning the underlying infrastructure.

With Amazon Omics, users can devote more time to science and improving health while knowing that the underlying service supports their security and compliance posture. Amazon Omics automates provisioning and scaling of bioinformatics workflows, so bioinformaticians, researchers, and scientists can run analysis pipelines at production scale and spend more time on research and innovation.

Abu Dhabi-based G42 Healthcare is already using Amazon Omics to power its omics workflows. Ashish Koshi, CEO at G42 Healthcare said: “Amazon Omics allows G42 to accelerate a competitive and deployable end-to-end service with globally leading data governance. We’re able to leverage the extensive omics data management and bioinformatics solutions hosted globally on AWS, at our customers’ fingertips. Our collaboration with AWS is much more than data - it’s about value.”

Further, users can bring genomic, biological, and population health data together to generate insights and offer more personalized care with multimodal analysis. For instance, they can train ML models with Amazon SageMaker to help researchers predict whether individuals are predisposed to certain diseases. Users can also combine an individual’s genome data with their medical history from Amazon HealthLake to deliver better diagnosis and personalized treatment plans. Additionally, Amazon Omics is HIPAA eligible.

