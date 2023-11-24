Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi has been honoured with four accolades at the 2023 World Cruise Awards. The emirate has been awarded as both the World's Best Cruise Destination and Middle East's Best Cruise Destination, while Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port operated by AD Ports Group has been announced as both the World's Best Cruise Terminal and the Middle East's Best Cruise Terminal.

The four awards are a testament to Abu Dhabi's position as a cruise destination of choice, highlighting the emirate’s world-class facilities and Emirati hospitality. The awards were announced recently at the World Cruise Awards’ Gala Ceremony, hosted at Atlantis The Royal, in Dubai.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “The global and regional accolades emphasise Abu Dhabi’s commitment to providing memorable and authentic experiences to cruise tourists. Emirati hospitality awaits cruise visitors sailing the Arabian Gulf, and Abu Dhabi’s blend of tradition and modernity has made it not only the top choice in the region, but a renowned global option for visitors captivated by Abu Dhabi’s diverse destination offerings.”

Noura Rashed Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer - Cruise Business, AD Ports Group, said: “With a spotlight on the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port, voters recognised the facility’s excellence in customer service, state-of-the-art facilities, and seamless operations. The terminal’s evaluation was based on passenger satisfaction, safety measures, and innovative services which reaffirms AD Ports Group’s Cruise Business’s position as a world-class cruise terminal developer and operator. A beacon of excellence, setting new standards in the cruise industry.”

Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port has witnessed remarkable growth, welcoming over 600,000 visitors to Abu Dhabi. The first quarter of 2023 alone showcased a strong performance, with 363,494 visitors and 120 calls, a significant increase from the previous year.

Abu Dhabi’s recognition as a global cruise destination also reflects the dedication to offering new and unique experiences, available throughout the year – further enhanced by strategic partnerships, such as the collaboration between MSC Cruises and Formula 1. This collaboration will bring the region’s first F1 Cruise concept to the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, returning this November.

Additionally, the 2023-24 cruise season will witness renowned cruise liners, including those from luxury, as well as mega ships, making use of the exclusive offerings of Al Dhafra Region’s Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach.

To know more about Abu Dhabi’s cruise offerings, please visit: https://visitabudhabi.ae/en/plan-your-trip/cruises.

