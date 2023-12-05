ADU faculty received a total of 29 research grants dedicated to the theme of sustainability between 2020 and 2023

Prof. Qasymeh: “We are proud of our faculty members’ significant contributions in the field of sustainability, their dedication to drive positive change is evident in the impressive growth of our research endeavors”

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Between 2020 and 2023, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) marked a significant advancement in the field of sustainability research and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Where faculty members achieved key milestones, by securing 29 research grants for their dedication to sustainability. Out of the 29 grants, 24 received internal funding from ADU’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs (ORSP) and five research projects received successful funding from several organizations such as ASPIRE fundings the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) and Mubadala Investment Company.

In line with the SDGs’ objectives, ADU’s researchers published a remarkable 1,049 papers. These papers have been featured in top-tier scientific journals including Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental Management, Energy Economics, Resources Policy and many more.

In addition, the papers were showcased at leading international conferences, such as the IOP Conference Series: Earth and Environmental Science, International Symposium on Biomedical Imaging and International Renewable Engineering Conference, which focused on several SDGs challenges. These challenges include no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality many more goals, which aim to encourage global efforts to build an inclusive world where no one is left behind.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development and Electrical Engineering Professor at ADU, said: “We are proud of our faculty members’ significant contributions in the field of sustainability, their dedication to drive positive change is evident in the impressive growth of our research endeavors. Through our local and global strategic partnerships, we have enhanced our research capabilities to transform innovative ideas into thriving startups. At ADU, we are grateful to our partners for their grants and funding, and we look forward to further disrupting the status quo and problem-solving for a sustainable future.”

ADU is a leading research university in the UAE, with its faculty and researchers at the forefront of efforts to address the world's most pressing sustainability challenges. ADU is committed to maintaining the highest standards of research and innovation.

ASPIRE, works as the technology transition pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), ensuring a clear path from technology to the customer. They identify challenges and work on solutions that lead to pioneering advances that make an impact in the real world.

Mubadala Investment Company is investing and partnering at the leading edge of global growth and innovation to create opportunities for future generations.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

