Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa University of Science and Technology has been named the most sustainable university in the UAE and among the top 40 institutions by the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024.

The ranking, which evaluates educational institutions based on their social and environmental impact, as well as governance, also named the school among the top 40 in Asia out of 1,397 institutions, according to a statement from the Abu Dhabi Media Office on Tuesday.

Khalifa University also came among the top 200 universities in terms of environmental impact.

Released this month by UK-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the study looks at environmental education, research, sustainability, employability and outcomes, equality, knowledge exchange, social impact of education, as well as health and wellbeing of students and the wider society.

It highlights different ways in which schools are tackling environment, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Overall, the University of Toronto took the crown as the world’s most sustainable university, followed by the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Manchester in second and third places, respectively.

The University of Beirut topped the Middle East region, while the Universidade de Sao Paulo led Latin America, according to a separate statement.

