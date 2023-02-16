Trained GPT-3 will revolutionize the way ADU-related inquiries and services are delivered

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a continues bid to integrate breakthrough solutions and tap into the potential of the groundbreaking GPT-3 technology, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) to become the first educational institution in the world to train GPT-3 on its data and services. The integration of the technology seeks to better support students, faculty and staff through providing enhanced and efficient services while setting a new standard for education technology.

By leveraging the power of GPT-3, ADU will support data-driven decision-making, enhance learning outcomes and promote the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in education and work field. With this innovation, stakeholders will have access to a range of services, including programs information and application support.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are excited to lead the way in using this cutting-edge technology to enhance our commitment to excellence and to provide unparalleled support to all our stakeholders. Our goal is to support students, faculty, and staff in the best possible way. GPT-3 offers us the opportunity to personalize the learning experience, provide effective support services, and promote data-driven decision-making in various aspects of our operations.”

Prof. Aouad, added: “Through similar initiatives, we seek to further strengthen ADU’s position as a leading academic institution that provides faculty and students with breakthrough solutions and learning opportunities.”

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) Provost, Professor Thomas Glas-Hochstettler, said: “The use of GPT-3 will enable us to support students in their learning journey by providing them with a personalized and effective learning experience. Additionally, we will ensure that AI is used ethically in assessment, learning, and work. We believe that this project will benefit our stakeholders significantly.”

ADU is a leading academic institution that provides its students with a well-rounded academic experience and equip them with the needed skillsets for the future career market. In addition, the University is committed to investing in scientific research opportunities and fostering innovation and creative thinking among students and faculty members.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions and one of the UAE’s top three universities according to the Times Higher Rankings, working in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world class research. Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of over 7,500 students from over 100 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering and Health Sciences, ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is known for its cutting-edge, internationally accredited programs, additionally, ADU’s graduates are highly employable and work in high jobs and further studies with the university and other prestigious institutions. ADU provides its diverse faculty and students with world-class resources, facilities and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support researchers in the production of knowledge and research-based problem solving. The University enjoys strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and with public and private sector organizations. With institutional accreditation from the US-based Western Association of Schools and Colleges’ Senior College and University Commission (WASC), ADU is ranked 301-350 universities in the world according to the 2023 Times Higher Education World University rankings and received 5 stars in the 2022 QS Stars rating. Abu Dhabi University is among the top three universities in the UAE in holding prestigious accreditations at institutional, college or subject level.

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com