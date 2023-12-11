H.E. Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman ADU, signed a joint MoU with SAPIENT Consulting Group Limited and UAE Trade Center



ADU signed four additional MoUs with five prestigious international partners during the Conference



Abu Dhabi, UAE: In line with its commitment to fostering a sustainable future in the educational sector, Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) Chairman, Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, announced strategic partnerships on the sidelines of the ‘International Conference on Advancing Sustainable Futures 2023’ which took place in Dubai on the 5th and 6th of December 2023.



Among the five MoUs, the University partnered with Sapient Consulting Group Limited and the UAE Trade Center. This MoU aims to establish the Africa Policy Center in the UAE, which will serve as a dynamic platform for research, policy advocacy and strategic engagement. The center will facilitate joint research initiatives, involving ADU’s students and faculty as well as African universities and relevant stakeholders.



Furthermore, ADU signed four additional MoUs with five prestigious international partners. These partners include MAIRE S.p.A, an Italian technology and engineering group, the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), and McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. In addition, ADU signed a collaboration between the University of São Paulo and the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce in Brazil.



The agreements seek to offer students and the wider community with access to cutting-edge sustainable solutions, foster academic research, facilitate knowledge exchange and promote innovation.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).