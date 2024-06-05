UAE, Abu Dhabi: In recognition of its many recent achievements, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has advanced in 79 places in the 2025 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, ranking 501 globally. This places the university among the top 33 percent of universities worldwide, achieving the highest ranking since 2014.

ADU has maintained its place among the top five universities in the world in the International Faculty category, reflecting the diversity and inclusion of its faculty members. Additionally, the university achieved a significant improvement, rising by 100 places in Employer Reputation ranking 390 on a global level, as well as improving 45 places in Academic Reputation reaching 556 globally. The institution’s continued commitment to impactful research was also recognized with a global ranking of 610 in Citations per Faculty, rising 79 places from last year. On a national level, ADU went up two places in Employer Reputation, ranking fourth, and secured fifth place in Citations per Faculty ranking among UAE universities.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are honored to once again be recognized by the prestigious QS World University Rankings for 2025. The rise in ranking this year reflects our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and our ongoing efforts to enhance ADU’s academic offering for our students. At ADU, we constantly strive to provide a well-rounded educational experience by fostering an inclusive, reputable, and research-intensive environment. ADU offers world-class education and accredited academic programs to the youth of the UAE to enable them to lead the nation and advance the sectors on a global level in line with the UAE economic visions.”

Prof. Aouad added: “I am immensely proud of the achievements of ADU this year and would like to extend my gratitude to the highly esteemed faculty members, researchers, staff and our students who have made these achievements possible with their many rich contributions. Together, we will continue to elevate ADU’s reputation on a global level while providing our students with exceptional opportunities to succeed.”

Recently, reflecting on its excellence across various academic programs, ADU was recognized by the 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject. The university went up 100 places in Business and Management Studies, ranking first in the UAE and 151-200 globally. In addition, ascending 163 places in Social Sciences and Management, ranking first in the UAE and 288 globally. On its debut, the Accounting and Finance subject ranked second in the UAE and 251-300 worldwide. Furthermore, the Engineering: Mechanical, Aeronautical, and Manufacturing subjects went up 50 places, ranking 401-450 globally.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) offers unrivaled data, expertise, and solutions for the global higher education sector with a mission to enable motivated individuals worldwide to fulfill their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development. The QS World University Rankings, inaugurated in 2004, has grown to become one of the world’s most popular sources of comparative data about university performance.

