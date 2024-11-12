UAE, Abu Dhabi, 12 November 2024: In line with the UAE’s commitment to global space leadership, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Space Agency. This collaboration seeks to promote innovation in space science, research and technology in line with the UAE’s National Space Strategy 2030.

The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU and HE Eng. Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, at ADU’s main campus, in the presence of distinguished representatives from both organizations.

This strategic partnership aims to engage ADU students and researchers in pioneering academic and practical space initiatives, accelerating the UAE’s role in the global space community. The collaboration seeks to strengthen national capabilities in the space arena and reinforce the UAE’s economic growth and leadership across the regional and international space sectors.

His Excellency Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of UAE Space Agency, said: “This agreement supports our strategy and vision to strengthen partnerships with academic institutions in the UAE, supporting the development of our capabilities in the national space sector and directing research towards national priorities. It also aims to encourage ambitious scientific and technological projects, support startups in this vital sector, facilitate the transfer and localization of knowledge, and create innovative solutions that keep pace with rapid developments in the field of space, supporting sustainable development within this sector.”

Al Qubaisi added: “Through these partnerships, we seek to develop joint research projects that contribute to finding solutions to future challenges in the space sector. We also aspire to empower Emirati students and researchers and pave the way for their efficient participation in advanced projects that contribute to reinforcing the UAE’s leadership.”

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “In an era where space exploration and technology and redefining the possibilities of scientific discovery, economic growth and national security, this partnership could not be more timely. The UAE’s space sector is a vital contributor to a future powered by innovation and knowledge, and we are delighted to partner with the esteemed UAE Space Agency, presenting our students exceptional opportunities to contribute to the nation’s rapidly evolving space sector. This collaboration reflects our commitment to empowering the next generation of scientists, researchers and innovators, who will drive transformative breakthroughs in space science and technology. By providing access to cutting-edge research and development prospects, we are further reinforcing ADU’s role in shaping projects that will strengthen the UAE’s position as a global leader in space exploration and contribute to its knowledge-based economy.”

The MoU outlines a collaborative focus on research and development (R&D) initiatives aligned with the UAE’s Space Science and Technology Policy (SSTP) and roadmap. In addition, ADU and UAE Space Agency will identify and pursue projects that promote the UAE’s national space activities and initiatives within the Space Economic Zones, as well as maximize resource efficiency through the Space Facility Sharing program. The partnership will also prioritize risk management to enhance awareness of space-related risks among students and the wider community.

