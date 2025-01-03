Abu Dhabi: In a groundbreaking advancement toward cell therapy and regenerative medicine, the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) has successfully developed clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) that comply with the Good Manufacturing Practice protocols and are, as such, compliant with the strictest international standards for clinical applications. This has been accomplished by the scientists at ADSCC’s research laboratories in Abu Dhabi using their virus-free in-house, exclusive techniques, know-how and protocols. The achievement, the first of its kind in the Middle East, positions ADSCC as a pioneer in stem cell research, setting a global benchmark for innovation and safety in precision medicine.

iPSCs are a cutting-edge innovation in biomedical science, to be used for a wide range of therapeutic applications, including the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and multiple sclerosis, as well as other conditions such as diabetes. ADSCC is currently running multiple research projects for the use of iPSCs in treating these diseases.

Derived by reprogramming adult cells, such as skin and blood cells, back to an embryonic-like state, iPSCs can differentiate into many types of cells in the human body. Moreover, iPSCs can be created from a patient’s own cells, allowing for autologous, personalized therapies that minimize or even eliminate the risk of immune rejection and the need for immunosuppressive drugs.

Professor Yendry Ventura, CEO of ADSCC, and the Principal Investigator in ADSCC’s Capital Organ Regeneration (CORi) research project, said: “Developing our own clinical-grade iPSCs using a proprietary, virus-free protocol is a monumental step forward for the UAE and the global medical community. This accomplishment not only reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a hub for cutting-edge medical research, but also opens the door to transformative therapies that can address some of the most complex diseases. The success of this project reflects our commitment to delivering safe, innovative, and personalized solutions to patients worldwide. Our team of scientists will be publishing our scientific findings in leading medical journals.”

Unlike standard methods that rely on the use of viruses to reprogram cells, ADSCC’s protocol avoids genetic modification, significantly reducing the risk of cell transformation, tumor formation or other complications. The process adheres to the strictest clinical standards, making the iPSCs suitable for therapeutic use. This innovation underscores ADSCC’s commitment to developing regenerative therapies that are both safe and effective.

Professor Angelo Vescovi of the Link Campus University of Rome and Advisor at ADSCC, said: “Induced pluripotent stem cells are a cornerstone of personalized medicine. By creating iPSCs from a patient’s own cells, we can generate therapeutic cells tailored to their needs. For example, iPSCs can be differentiated into neural (brain) stem cells for patients with neurodegenerative conditions that could be injected back through intracerebral transplantation in the brain and spinal cord or into pancreatic cells for diabetes. This protocol not only achieves these outcomes but does so with improved safety and reliability, making it a significant advancement toward clinical applications.”

This development also marks a significant leap in ADSCC’s capacity to advance regenerative medicine locally. By establishing an exclusive, in-house protocol for iPSC development, the center has built a robust foundation for future therapeutic applications and biomanufacturing. The ability to produce clinical-grade iPSCs within Abu Dhabi ensures greater control over the quality and availability of these groundbreaking therapies, reducing dependency on external sources.

Furthermore, ADSCC’s achievement aligns with the UAE’s vision as a global leader in healthcare innovation. With its state-of-the-art Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facilities and highly skilled research team, the center is well positioned to translate the breakthrough into life-changing treatments.

Professor Yendry Ventura said: “This accomplishment is not just about scientific excellence; it’s about making a difference for patients. The capacity to produce iPSCs locally means we can offer hope to individuals suffering from debilitating diseases. The potential applications are vast, from treating neurological conditions to developing new therapies for chronic illnesses, which will be offered at our hospital in Abu Dhabi.”

ADSCC’s pioneering work with iPSCs demonstrates the center’s focus to advancing stem cell research and personalized medicine. By establishing a routine, clinical-grade process for iPSC development, ADSCC has laid the groundwork for future breakthroughs that could revolutionize healthcare globally and bring hope to countless patients.

As part of its efforts in iPSCs research, ADSCC has announced last December 2023 a joint research agreement with Kyoto University’s Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA) and Japan-based biotech company Rege Nephro. The collaboration aims to develop a groundbreaking treatment for diabetes using pancreatic beta cells derived from human iPSCs. These cells are reprogrammed to replicate the tissue affected by diabetes, enabling innovative therapies for type 1 diabetes and novel drug screening for type 2 diabetes. To support this mission, ADSCC has established a laboratory at Kyoto University in Japan and is currently undergoing discovery work in both laboratories in Abu Dhabi and Japan.

