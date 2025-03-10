Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) and Yas Clinic have been granted a highly regarded global accreditation by AABB (formerly known as the American Association of Blood Banks) for Hematopoietic Progenitor Cell Collection. This achievement marks ADSCC and Yas Clinic as the first to earn this accreditation in the UAE, and the second in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA), meeting the highest standards of quality and safety in in the procurement, processing, and storage of hematopoietic progenitor cells, which are critical for transplantation and treating various blood disorders and autoimmune diseases.

As a Centre of Excellence in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, accredited by the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and an accredited facility by the Foundation of Accreditation for Cellular Therapy (FACT), ADSCC and Yas Clinic’s AABB accreditation further reinforces their commitment to excellence in cellular therapy and solidifies their leadership in regenerative medicine. Earning these three accreditations for cellular therapies in only 24 months is a testament to their dedication to the highest standards of quality, safety, and innovation in patient care within their Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program and their fully-fledged CAR-T and Mesenchymal Stem Cells programmes.

Prof Yendry Ventura, Chief Executive Officer of ADSCC and Adjunct Professor at United Arab Emirates University, said: “Under the visionary leadership of the UAE and in alignment with the national healthcare agenda, ADSCC and Yas Clinic remain dedicated to advancing cellular therapy and medical innovation on a global scale. Achieving AABB accreditation marks a significant milestone in our commitment to excellence in cellular therapies. As the first institution in the UAE to receive this prestigious accreditation, we continue to set new benchmarks in quality and patient safety which is backed by a solid infrastructure, a state-of-the-art apheresis and ECP unit, and unparalleled clinical expertise. This achievement underscores our dedication to pioneering cutting-edge treatments, enhancing healthcare standards, and reinforcing UAE’s position as a regional leader in regenerative medicine and biological sciences.”

Dr Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic operated by ADSCC, said: “This achievement reflects the efforts and expertise of our entire team of scientists, haematologists, immunologists, nurses and technicians and beyond. Being one of only two AABB-accredited facilities in the MENA region for HPC collection is a significant milestone for our patients and also physicians, and we are proud to contribute to the advancement of cellular therapy in the UAE and beyond. This accreditation positions ADSCC and Yas Clinic as a regional leader in bone marrow transplant and cellular therapy and reinforces our role in providing cutting-edge treatments to patients.”

AABB’s accreditation programme is the leader in ensuring the highest level of quality and safety for the blood and biotherapies field. AABB’s accreditation programme promotes the highest standards of care for patients, donors, processes and products in all aspects of transfusion medicine, biotherapies and relationship testing.

About Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC)

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) is a renowned healthcare institution in Abu Dhabi, UAE, specialising in advanced stem cell therapy, research, and regenerative medicine. ADSCC is the incubator of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant (AD-BMT©) program, the first comprehensive programme to provide autologous and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cells transplant (HSCT) for adult and paediatric patients in the UAE since 2020. As a Center of Excellence in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation accredited by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, ADSCC's holistic service model includes advanced research, clinical trials, translational care, and manufacturing capabilities. ADSCC has one of the region's most advanced and sophisticated research labs and a robust multidisciplinary hospital. It is the only center in the UAE to encompass a cell processing laboratory, a state-of-the-art apheresis unit, a stem cell collection unit, a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) laboratory, and dedicated multi-specialty outpatient clinics and inpatient wards. As the UAE’s first and most experienced stem cell transplant center, ADSCC has received multiple prestigious recognitions and conducted strategic collaborations, solidifying its position as a center of excellence. In 2024, ADSCC received accreditation from the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT) for its cellular therapy processing laboratory, the first in UAE and one of only two in Middle East to receive this global accreditation.