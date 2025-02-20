First ETF of its kind in the region

ADX’s 16th ETF listing and first of 2025

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the fastest-growing exchanges in the world, announced today the listing of Chimera iBoxx US Treasury Bill, a newly launched exchange-traded fund (ETF) managed by Lunate Capital. The fund marks the first ETF listing on ADX in 2025, further expanding the exchanges’ diverse portfolio of investments offerings by providing investors with access to global fixed-income assets.

The Chimera iBoxx US Treasury Bill ETF provides investors with exposure to USD-denominated Treasury bills issued by the US government. The ETF will track the performance of the iBoxx USD Treasury Bills Mid Price Index, offering a passive investment strategy that allows investors to access high-quality, liquid, and cost-efficient US government debt securities. It offers investors unique access to the world’s largest economy without the need to purchase individual securities, while also providing a quarterly distribution of dividends.

The introduction of the Chimera iBoxx US Treasury Bill ETF enhances market liquidity and offers a low-risk, income-generating investment option that aligns with global best practices. It further aligns with ADX’s strategy to broaden its suite of investments products, providing investors with access to global markets through efficient and innovative financial instruments.

Sherif Salem, Partner & Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said: “We are delighted to list the Chimera iBoxx US Treasury Bill ETF on the ADX today, offering UAE investors a single point of entry to a portfolio of US Treasury bills. This ETF provides access to the world’s largest economy and one of the safest securities markets globally. With this addition, our suite of ETFs on ADX now stands at sixteen, reinforcing our confidence in the UAE’s financial markets and our commitment to delivering innovative and customised investment solutions.”

Commenting on the listing, Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: “The listing of Chimera iBoxx US Treasury Bill ETF provides a strategic platform for more investors to access the US market via the U.S. Treasury bills. ADX offers a comprehensive range of 16 listed ETFs covering 10 developed and emerging markets. ADX listed ETFs have grown by more than 180% in trading value and went up 94% in asset under management since the ETF platform was launched. We will continue to work closely with Lunate to introduce innovative products that cater to the growing needs of our investors and contribute towards ADX’s role as a strategic investment gateway and Abu Dhabi’s position as a global financial centre.”

During the Initial Offering Period, investors were able to subscribe to the ETF through authorized participants, including International Securities LLC, Arqaam Securities LLC, EFG Hermes UAE LLC, BHM Capital Financial Services PrJSC, Daman Securities LLC, and First Abu Dhabi Bank Securities. Following its listing on the 20 February 2025, the ETF will be available for trading on ADX for all investors, with real-time pricing and liquidity updates throughout market hours.

This listing reflects ADX’s dedication to catering to the evolving needs of both retail and institutional investors, ensuring they have access to cost-effective, transparent, and tradable fixed-income solutions.

