Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre signed an agreement with Organon, a global healthcare company dedicated to advancing women’s health, at the 25th IUHPE World Conference on Health Promotion. Both entities will collaborate to enhance women’s health by focusing on key areas of intervention and addressing critical health challenges that uniquely or disproportionately affect women.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr Rashed Alsuwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and Ramy Koussa, Middle East, Turkey and Africa Associate Vice President at Organon. The agreement marks a shared commitment to advancing women’s health outcomes in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership aims to enhance women's health and support a healthy pregnancy journey through various initiatives. These include delivering awareness campaigns, research and sharing insights on priority women’s health conditions. The collaboration will support the exchange of knowledge and expertise on key women’s health priorities, including cardiovascular, reproductive, and maternal health, improving healthcare for women in the emirate and driving meaningful health outcomes. The partnership will also deliver evidence-based educational resources that empower women throughout their health journey.

His Excellency Dr Rashed Alsuwaidi, Director General of ADPHC, said: “We are committed to prioritising the health of women and children as a cornerstone of our vision for a healthier future. Our goal is to create a supportive healthcare environment that empowers women throughout their lives, by not only addressing immediate health needs but also supporting long-term wellbeing and prevention, ensuring that every woman in the Emirate has access to exceptional, tailored healthcare, adopting a proactive and preventive approach to lead healthier, longer lives.

Ramy Koussa, META Associate Vice President at Organon, said: “We are privileged to partner with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, reflecting our shared commitment to advancing the standard of healthcare for women in the emirate. At Organon, our commitment to being here for her health drives us to make a meaningful difference in women’s lives, and this agreement is a testament to our dedication to working collaboratively with government entities to achieve this goal. By uniting our expertise and resources, we strive to enhance the health and wellbeing of women across Abu Dhabi.

"This partnership underscores our dedication to addressing critical challenges in women's health both here in the UAE and throughout the MENA region. By combining our expertise with the leadership of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, we aim to create impactful programmes that support women at every stage of their health journey. This collaboration will complement our broader efforts throughout the MENA region to advance women’s health in several areas such as cardiovascular health and chronic conditions like migraine.”

Organon will also work closely with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre to organise educational forums, counselling sessions, and training workshops aimed at empowering women with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed health decisions. By integrating efforts and exchanging expertise, Organon aims to strengthen the support system for women across various aspects of their health, ensuring a holistic approach to their wellbeing.