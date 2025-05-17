Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), an affiliate of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in the pharmaceutical industry, to enhance health outcomes for patients living with chronic diseases in the Emirate.

The partnership aims to improve the quality of life for individuals affected by cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic (CRM) conditions, pulmonary fibrosis, and stroke. With non-communicable diseases (NCDs) on the rise across the UAE, this collaboration underscores the importance of joint, data-driven approaches to prevention, early detection, and public education.

Cardiovascular and metabolic diseases remain leading contributors to hospitalisations and long-term health complications in the region. The MoU outlines a series of public awareness campaigns designed to educate communities on the risks, symptoms, and management of CRM conditions and pulmonary fibrosis. In addition, both organisations will work together to collect data and generate insights, promote healthier lifestyle choices, and drive participation in early screening and health education initiatives.

H.E. Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADPHC, stated: "The increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases, driven by sedentary lifestyles, poor diet, and other behavioural risk factors, calls for urgent, coordinated action. These conditions impact not just individuals, but families and the healthcare system at large. Through this collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim, we aim to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s public health framework by empowering communities, promoting healthier living, and prioritising prevention through education and outreach."

Ousama Alhaj, General Manager and Head of Human Pharma for the Near East and UAE at Boehringer Ingelheim, added: "We believe that meaningful transformation in healthcare is only possible through collaboration. As part of the UAE’s Year of Community, we are proud to partner with ADPHC to promote early detection and awareness of CRM diseases, pulmonary fibrosis, and stroke. Together, we will drive forward innovative, patient-focused solutions that build healthier communities today—and for generations to come."

Chronic diseases, including cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic conditions, as well as pulmonary fibrosis and stroke, are major contributors to morbidity and mortality across the Middle East.

This partnership represents a united commitment to tackling these challenges through collaboration, innovation, and public engagement. By joining forces, ADPHC and Boehringer Ingelheim aim to reduce disease incidence, improve patient outcomes, and support a healthier, more resilient future for Abu Dhabi and the wider region.

Brief about ADPHC :

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), established in 2019 under the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, is the emirate’s dedicated authority for public and preventive health. As the first of its kind in the region, ADPHC leads efforts to protect and promote community well-being through evidence-based programs targeting communicable and non-communicable diseases, occupational and environmental health, and emergency preparedness. Driven by innovation, research, and strategic partnerships, ADPHC is committed to fostering a healthier, safer society in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for sustainable and proactive healthcare.