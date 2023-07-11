United Arab Emirates, Dubai:

BHM Capital Financial Services PSC, one of the leading companies in the UAE financial markets, has been appointed as a Liquidity Provider for Abu Dhabi National Hotels for its shares listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

According to the agreement, BHM Capital will provide instant liquidity for Abu Dhabi National Hotels shares listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), by entering two-way daily quotes into the market trading system in compliance with the regulations set by Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

While announcing the news, Abdel Hadi Al Sadi, CEO of BHM Capital, expressed his gratitude to Khalid Anib, the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Hotels, and its board of directors, for their confidence in BHM Capital’s ability to be the shares’ liquidity provider, giving investors in the region a greater ability to diversify their investment portfolios.

Adding, “This is a great opportunity to provide liquidity services to yet another highly regarded company such Abu Dhabi National Hotels. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has witnessed surging interest by investors in the recent past and we are quite confident that we will ease the trading in the Abu Dhabi National Hotels shares on the bourse. "

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading financial services company listed in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

