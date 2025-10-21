New specialist ecosystem to offer global founders a structured entry point into Abu Dhabi’s integrated life sciences ecosystem

Hub71+ Life Sciences combines policy, capital, research, and clinical deployment to scale innovation from lab to market, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s global position in healthcare and life sciences innovation

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has launched Hub71+ Life Sciences, a new specialist ecosystem to accelerate the development and commercialisation of health innovation across BioTech, MedTech, and digital health. The ecosystem positions Abu Dhabi as a global launchpad for life sciences founders, offering direct access to a network of regulators, hospitals, investors and industry partners.

Announced at Hub71’s annual Impact Event, Hub71+ Life Sciences offers founders direct access to the UAE capital’s progressive medical innovation sector. From early clinical validation to market access, founders will tap into Abu Dhabi’s integrated health cluster to accelerate the translation of science into patient outcomes and scalable ventures.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said: “Since 2019, Hub71 has supported hundreds of startups that have helped shape Abu Dhabi’s innovation landscape. With Hub71+ Life Sciences, we are channeling that experience into a dedicated environment where founders, researchers, market players, and investors can collaborate to advance healthcare innovation. The initiative targets startups developing breakthrough solutions in HealthTech, BioTech, and life sciences, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role in driving global healthcare innovation.”

The specialist ecosystem launches in strategic alignment with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), and the HELM cluster (Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine), all of which are committed to creating a high-functioning life sciences economy anchored in Abu Dhabi. It comes as the MENA healthcare services market is projected to reach $412 billion by 2032, reflecting sustained investment in health innovation across the region.

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), and the HELM cluster by ADIO join as Founding Partners, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s focus on precision medicine, advanced biomanufacturing and data-driven care, while the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Ultrahuman reinforce the platform as an Anchor Partner. A total of 12 partners will collaborate with startups to explore investment opportunities and accelerate the introduction of transformative innovations to market.

Dr. Shaikha Al Mazrouei, Director of Reference National Laboratory, Drug Department, Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), said: “As a Founding Partner, EDE will work side-by-side with innovators to engage early with regulators, clarify evidence expectations and make use of collaborative pathways so safe, effective solutions reach patients faster. Through Hub71+ Life Sciences, we aim to turn strong science into clear regulatory packages, accelerate approvals and support international recognition for products developed in the UAE.”

The launch builds on the momentum of Life Sciences startups, such as BioSapien, Ovasave, and Biotwin, which are already tackling oncology, fertility, and AI-driven medicine from within Abu Dhabi’s global technology ecosystem. Their progress underscores the emirate’s growing infrastructure and depth in translational research.

The Hub71+ Life Sciences ecosystem enables regulators, corporates, investors and startups to collaborate on accelerating healthcare innovation in Abu Dhabi. By facilitating regulatory support, funding opportunities, and access to clinical trials and proof-of-concepts, the ecosystem creates shared value, strengthening partnerships, advancing research, and driving the growth of a competitive life sciences sector.

Hub71’s broader community now includes almost 300 startups that have collectively raised AED 9 billion and generated AED 5 billion in revenue, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s rise as one of MENA fastest growing emerging startup markets. Hub71+ Life Sciences joins a series of specialist ecosystems, including Hub71+ Digital Assets, Hub71+ ClimateTech, and Hub71+ AI, each focused on unlocking innovation in priority sectors.

Startups in BioTech, MedTech and digital health are invited to apply to Hub71+ Life Sciences and join a community turning scientific ambition into global impact here.

Hub71 has onboarded additional government, corporate, capital and talent partners with specific roles to form Hub71+ Life Sciences, including:

Founding Partners

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is the regulative body of the Healthcare Sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in Healthcare for the community by monitoring the health status of the population.

is the regulative body of the Healthcare Sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in Healthcare for the community by monitoring the health status of the population. Emirates Drug Establishment is the cornerstone of the UAE's transformative healthcare sector and the only federal authority responsible for regulating all medical and pharmaceutical products. This includes also medical devices, blood derivative products, genetically modified organisms, stem cells, medicated cosmetics, veterinary medications, and agriculture products. Setting unparalleled standards and a catalyst for groundbreaking innovation, we at EDE will foster a collaborative ecosystem that will position the UAE as a global beacon in healthcare.

is the cornerstone of the UAE's transformative healthcare sector and the only federal authority responsible for regulating all medical and pharmaceutical products. This includes also medical devices, blood derivative products, genetically modified organisms, stem cells, medicated cosmetics, veterinary medications, and agriculture products. Setting unparalleled standards and a catalyst for groundbreaking innovation, we at EDE will foster a collaborative ecosystem that will position the UAE as a global beacon in healthcare. Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) HELM: ADIO is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services

Anchor Partners - establish policies and frameworks to test and develop Life Science solutions

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA ), established in 2019, promotes optimal child development and wellbeing, from the early stages of pregnancy to the age of eight. We influence policies, inform decision-making through research, incubate innovative ideas, all while enabling the Early Childhood Sector and navigating the impact it’s making. We focus on Health and Nutrition, Child Protection, Family Support, Education and Early Care. Our vision is that every young child can flourish to their full potential in a safe and family-friendly environment.

), established in 2019, promotes optimal child development and wellbeing, from the early stages of pregnancy to the age of eight. We influence policies, inform decision-making through research, incubate innovative ideas, all while enabling the Early Childhood Sector and navigating the impact it’s making. We focus on Health and Nutrition, Child Protection, Family Support, Education and Early Care. Our vision is that every young child can flourish to their full potential in a safe and family-friendly environment. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is the region’s best multispecialty hospital offering advanced, innovative complex care, and serving as a regional hub for medical education, research, and world-class patient services.

is the region’s best multispecialty hospital offering advanced, innovative complex care, and serving as a regional hub for medical education, research, and world-class patient services. Ultrahuman is the world's most comprehensive self-quantification platform. Ultrahuman's products include the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, the world's lightest sleep-tracking wearable; Ultrahuman M1, a continuous glucose monitoring platform; Blood Vision, a preventive blood testing platform with pioneering UltraTrace™ technology; and Ultrahuman Home, a revolutionary health device for your home. By collating a large set of biomarkers on an integrated platform, Ultrahuman creates a grand unified view of the human body.

Capital Partner - Commit investment toward piloting projects and funding Hub71+ Life Sciences startups

Global Ventures is an emerging-market venture capital firm investing in mission-driven founders across Africa and the Middle East, with 70 investments since 2018 in sectors transforming millions of lives - from fintech and HealthTech to edtech, agritech, energy, and supply chain innovation.

is an emerging-market venture capital firm investing in mission-driven founders across Africa and the Middle East, with 70 investments since 2018 in sectors transforming millions of lives - from fintech and HealthTech to edtech, agritech, energy, and supply chain innovation. Globivest is the first expert fund in Life Sciences from the MENA region.

is the first expert fund in Life Sciences from the MENA region. Nuwa Capital is a Dubai and Riyadh-based investment platform that brings together leading entrepreneurs, deep domain expertise, and an unparalleled track record in venture capital across emerging markets. The fund delivers a founder-led, value creation approach to venture investment and operates based on three core principles: being Masters of Origination, Disciplined Investors, and Creating & Protecting Shareholder Value.

Corporate Partners - facilitate proofs-of-concept and market access by deploying resources, expertise and industry experience

Masdar City is Abu Dhabi’s flagship pioneering sustainable urban community, a world-class business and technology hub, and a “green-print” for cities addressing climate change. Its Free Zone hosts one of the world’s largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings and over 1,700 innovative organizations driving a more sustainable future.

is Abu Dhabi’s flagship pioneering sustainable urban community, a world-class business and technology hub, and a “green-print” for cities addressing climate change. Its Free Zone hosts one of the world’s largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings and over 1,700 innovative organizations driving a more sustainable future. NMC Healthcare is one of the largest private healthcare networks in the United Arab Emirates. NMC’s network is made up of 70 medical facilities, including JCI-accredited multi-specialty hospitals, medical centres, community clinics, day surgery centres, home health services and long-term care facilities.

Talent Partner - develop skilled talent and foster research collaboration to support the growth of startups

NYU Abu Dhabi is a leading liberal arts and research university in the Middle East, offering a globally connected education and world-class research as part of NYU’s international network.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programmes, enabling services and support packages, founders can build, and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.