Abu Dhabi, UAE: Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has launched Hub71+ AI, a specialist ecosystem designed to support startups harnessing cross-sector AI innovation. Launched during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), the new specialist ecosystem provides AI startups with the necessary infrastructure and resources to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy. The initiative underscores Abu Dhabi's commitment to advancing AI across priority sectors, aligning with the UAE capital’s broader economic vision.

Between 2021 and 2023, the number of AI companies in Abu Dhabi increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 67%. Furthermore, studies indicate that, on average, one AI company was established every two days in Abu Dhabi during the first half of 2024[1]. Hub71+ AI is set to accelerate this momentum by supporting startups and developing the infrastructure required to drive AI adoption across various sectors.

AI71 joins as an anchor partner of Hub71+ AI and will offer compute power credits for their API Hub, which provides pay-as-you-go access to the globally ranked Falcon series of Large Language Models and other tools. AI71 will also provide access to their team of AI researchers.

In addition, Core42 joins Hub71+ AI as an anchor partner, empowering regional startups with preferential access to Core42's advanced products and solutions. Core42 will offer startups cloud credits that can leverage the deployments of next-generation digital infrastructure for AI including current deployments of training and inference capacity in the UAE, USA, and a growing global footprint.

Additionally, Core42’s Sovereign Public Cloud offering which leverages Microsoft Azure, can be utilized for startups that are in need to offer a sovereign implementation for regulated industries and the public sector. Core42 will also support startups in accessing relevant facets of the broader G42 ecosystem including Presight, M42, AIQ, CPX, Space42, and others where relevant.

Through these partnerships, startups will gain access to technical and industry expertise, digital infrastructure, strategic market entry pathways, and hands-on regulatory guidance. Hub71’s collaborations with global technology leaders will further benefit startups, providing opportunities to pilot new technologies in real-world settings. Additionally, startups will be exposed to a network of investors and corporate partners that can help accelerate their growth from Abu Dhabi. These partnerships will enable Hub71+ AI startups to leverage digital infrastructure and cloud credits to strengthen the AI ecosystem and expand their business from Abu Dhabi to the world.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, said: "AI is transforming industries and rapidly shaping the future of our world. Abu Dhabi is not just keeping pace but setting the standard as a global leader in advancing AI for meaningful impact. Hub71+AI is our commitment to bold, pioneering founders, providing startups with unparalleled access to resources, mentorship, and collaboration opportunities with tech giants and national champions. We aim to scale and drive AI innovation that resonates globally from Abu Dhabi’s dynamic tech ecosystem."

“At Core42, we are committed to enabling startups to harness the transformative potential of AI through robust and specialized digital infrastructure, as well as bespoke go-to-market mentorship,” said Talal M. Al Kaissi, EVP, Chief Government Affairs & Partnerships Officer, Core42. “Partnering with Hub71+ AI aligns with our mission to scale AI enablement and drive sustainable economic growth in Abu Dhabi. Together, we are setting the stage for startups to expand globally, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global AI hub.”

Dr. Mahir Nayfeh, Chief Product Officer at AI71, said: “AI71 is dedicated to bridging the AI divide by putting AI tools in as many people’s hands as possible. A key part of this is our API Hub, which provides pay-as-you-go access to Falcon, the Technology Innovation Institute’s globally ranked series of generative AI models, and other tools. This means developers around the world can innovate using Falcon, regardless of their compute power resources. We’re looking forward to collaborating with Hub71 to help empower the next generation of promising AI startups and developers.”

Hub71+ are specialist ecosystems developed by Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, dedicated to advancing innovation across Abu Dhabi’s priority sectors. By leveraging substantial investment, world-class infrastructure, and strategic partnerships, Hub71 is committed to driving technological advancements and fostering economic diversification to shape the future industries of Abu Dhabi.

AI startups can apply here to join Hub71+ AI and benefit from Hub71’s range of incentives and value-creation programs that support startup growth.

List of Hub71+AI partners

AI71 (Anchor Partner): AI71 will offer AED250K in compute power credits, usable on AWS or through the AI71 API platform, with an option to explore an additional AED 250K in investment and access to a team of AI researchers Core42 (Anchor Partner): Core42 will provide Hub71+ AI startups cloud credits that can leverage the deployments of digital infrastructure for AI including deployments of training and inference capacity in the UAE and USA (with Europe and other locations soon). Additionally, Core42’s Sovereign Public Cloud offering, that leverages Microsoft Azure can be utilized for startups that are in need to offer a sovereign implementation for regulated industries and the public sector. Core42 will also support startups in accessing relevant facets of the broader G42 ecosystem including Presight, M42, AIQ, CPX, Space42, and others where relevant. NVIDIA: Through NVIDIA’s Inception Program, startups will benefit from cloud credits, hardware and software discounts, course vouchers, and a network of venture capital HPE: HPE will connect enterprise customers with Hub71+ AI startups, leveraging the HPE Digital Life Garage for pilot projects AWS: In collaboration with NVIDIA and AI71, AWS will offer startups cloud credits worth up to $100K Google for startups: Selected startups will gain access to Google grants, tools, services, and mentoring through Google for Startups program Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI): MBZUAI will assist in AI startup selection and consulting, offering lab facilities, R&D support, and talent sourcing 42 Abu Dhabi: 42 Abu Dhabi will focus on talent sourcing and educational opportunities for startup team members

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build, and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

For more information visit www.hub71.com and follow us on @Hub71AD #Hub71.

About Core42:

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals.

To learn more, please visit www.core42.ai and follow Core42 LinkedIn, Core42 Instagram, Core42 X

