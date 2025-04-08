First fractionalised sukuk trading platform brings accessible, sharia-compliant fixed-income solutions to retail investors

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has announced the official launch of its Fractional Sukuk platform “Smart Sukuk”, a new digital investment solution that enables customers to invest in fractionalised sukuk certificates directly through the ADIB Mobile App. With this launch, ADIB becomes the first bank to introduce an innovative investment solution that significantly lowers the traditional entry barriers for Sukuk investments, allowing investors to participate with as little as USD 1,000 compared to the usual USD 200,000 minimum, and expanding access to Sharia compliant investment products to retail investors.

With a minimum investment of just USD 1,000, this platform allows retail investors to purchase and trade sukuk at significantly lower entry points, making access to Sharia-compliant fixed-income products more inclusive. With fractional sukuk, retail investors can now diversify their portfolios with high quality sharia compliant fixed-income securities, previously accessible only to institutional investors or high net-worth customers. The offer reflects ADIB’s ongoing commitment to financial empowerment and innovation, providing investors with greater flexibility, transparency, and control over their investment journey.

This launch comes as part of ADIB's Vision 2035 to accelerate digital transformation and deliver a comprehensive suite of mobile-first solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers. It builds on the success of recent digital initiatives, including integrating advanced technologies into its core offerings to enhance accessibility, security, and convenience across its digital ecosystem.

Smart Sukuk offers a fully digital investment experience, including onboarding, investor suitability assessments, trading, and access to curated Sharia-compliant sukuk options. Investors benefit from fractional ownership with no lock-in periods, access to relevant documentation, and income distributions based on the performance of the underlying assets. The platform demonstrates ADIB’s drive to make ethical investment more inclusive and seamless for customers.

Commenting on the launch, Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said:

“This initiative marks a transformative development in the investment landscape and represents a significant milestone for both ADIB and the UAE. We are proud to be the first bank globally to introduce fractional sukuk investments as low as USD 1000, thereby reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for Islamic finance and financial innovation. By offering these fractional sukuk, we are expanding accessibility to Sharia-compliant fixed-income investments, empowering a wider range of retail investors to participate with a minimum investment of USD 1,000.

Abdelbary added: “This initiative aligns with the ADIB 2035 vision which focuses on building the bank of the future through innovation, customer-centric solutions and leveraging cutting-edge digital capabilities. Our goal is to empower more customers, providing them with access to secure, transparent and sharia compliant fixed-income opportunities that previously were out of reach for so many. This is just the beginning, as we continue to drive innovation in Islamic finance and create a more inclusive financial ecosystem for future generations.”

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB added: “We’ve seen a growing appetite among retail customers for transparent and flexible investment solutions. With the launch of the Fractional Sukuk platform, we’re responding to this demand, making it easier for retail investors to access opportunities that were once limited to institutional and high-net-worth investors. This is a major step in expanding access to Sharia-compliant investment products, reflecting ADIB’s commitment to delivering practical, customer-first innovations and products."

This groundbreaking initiative is expected to attract a diverse range of investors, from retail customers looking for stable returns to those seeking to diversify their portfolios. It is available on the ADIB Mobile app, offering customers a seamless, secure and fully digital way to invest in fractional sukuk.