​​​​Available in “SHARE Visa Infinite” and “SHARE Visa Platinum,” ADIB SHARE Visa Cards will enable cardholders to earn up to 6% back as SHARE Points at more than 5,000 stores across the Majid Al Futtaim destinations, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Malls, Carrefour and more.

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has partnered with Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, to introduce UAE’s first Sharia-compliant SHARE covered card. The ADIB SHARE Visa Infinite and ADIB SHARE Visa Platinum Covered Cards, brings customers enhanced value and convenience through the Majid Al Futtaim SHARE Rewards programme.

The new cards enable customers to earn SHARE points across more than 5,000 Majid Al Futtaim retail and leisure destinations, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre, and Carrefour, as well as partner outlets beyond the Majid Al Futtaim ecosystem.

Across everyday spending categories at Majid Al Futtaim destinations such as retail, grocery and lifestyle, ADIB SHARE Visa Infinite cardholders will earn 6% back in SHARE points, while Visa Platinum cardholders earn 3% back in SHARE points on eligible transactions. To celebrate the launch, customers can enjoy a limited time double rewards offer during the first 90 days, valid until 15 March 2026. During this period, Visa Infinite cardholders can earn up to 12% back in SHARE points and Visa Platinum cardholders up to 6%, offering customers significantly enhanced value.

Further to the limited-time double rewards, as part of the launch, ADIB SHARE Visa Infinite cardholders will receive 10,000 welcome SHARE points, while Visa Platinum cardholders will receive 2,000 welcome SHARE points upon activation.

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said: “Through this partnership, we are introducing a new standard of value for our customers by combining ADIB’s Sharia-compliant financial solutions with one of the region’s most trusted and widely used rewards ecosystems. The ADIB SHARE Covered Cards are designed to meet the lifestyle needs of our customers through meaningful rewards, convenience, and flexibility in everyday spending.”

He added: "This launch reflects our commitment to building products that align with our customers’ preferences while strengthening long-term partnerships that enhance their overall banking and shopping experience."

Darren Taylor, Senior Vice President, SHARE Rewards & Customer Solutions, Majid Al Futtaim: “Today marks a significant milestone for SHARE as we introduce our very first Sharia-compliant covered card in the UAE. This partnership with ADIB allows us to bring the power of SHARE to even more customers, in a way that aligns with their values and financial preferences.”

He added: “With over five million members in the UAE and more than 10 million across the region, SHARE continues to evolve from a rewards programme into the ultimate shopping companion for our customers. The launch of the ADIB SHARE Visa Covered Card opens the door for a broader audience to enjoy seamless earning, richer benefits, and access to everything Majid Al Futtaim has to offer, now through a fully Sharia-compliant solution.”

Customers can redeem their SHARE points at any of Majid Al Futtaim’s destinations across the UAE, including leading shopping, dining, entertainment and lifestyle outlets.

This collaboration reflects ADIB’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, Sharia-compliant financial solutions tailored to customers’ everyday needs while strengthening its partnerships with leading brands in the region to enhance customer experience and customer loyalty.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 270 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997, and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$19 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

